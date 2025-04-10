Open Extended Reactions

Carlos Sainz was fined €20k after being late to the national anthem at last week's Japanese Grand Prix. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz, Jr. broke Formula 1's rules on swearing on Thursday when he protested a fine for being late for a national anthem.

The Williams driver was fined €20,000 ($22,200), with half of that suspended, after arriving late during the Japanese national anthem before last week's race in Suzuka.

The stewards' ruling said Sainz explained he was late because of "discomfort" over a stomach problem and that a doctor confirmed Sainz needed medication.

"I'm the biggest supporter of punctuality ... I was the first one to put my hand up and say, 'I'm late, I'm sorry for that.' At the same time, I was five seconds late," Sainz said.

"For me it's out of the question that we're having to pay these fines. I don't know if I'm going to get another fine for saying this, but s--- happens, you know, it's the way it is."

Sainz risks a fine of €40,000 ($44,400) for swearing under tougher rules introduced this year. Drivers can be suspended if they swear repeatedly.

Sainz is one of the directors of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association alongside George Russell, which represents the F1 drivers and has been sharply critical of the FIA, the series' governing body, over attempts to crack down on swearing.

Russell joked it was "a pretty expensive poo" for Sainz, but on more serious matters, said drivers just want collaboration with the FIA instead of fighting over fines.

"We've been talking about this on and off for six months now.

"In all honesty, I don't even want to give any more airtime from my own personal perspective, because we've sort of said everything I've had to say over these months. Unfortunately, it has had little or no impact."

He added: "All of the drivers have 100% trust and faith in Stefano and F1 and we know that they work together with the teams, and it's in all of our interest to make something come of all of this, and just to see stability and collaboration moving forward.

"We just want collaboration. It just doesn't make any sense to be to be fighting on these topics."