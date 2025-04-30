Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 will continue to race in Mexico until at least 2028 after confirming a new three-year deal with the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 has raced at the high-altitude Mexico City circuit since 2015 but the exit of Sergio Pérez from the sport as the venue entered the final year of its deal left its future in doubt.

Last year circuit bosses insisted the interest in Mexico is high enough to keep the race regardless of whether Pérez returns of not.

The circuit features a section which snakes through a converted baseball stadium and has become famous for its electric atmosphere.

Fans cheer on Sergio Pérez during last year's Mexico City Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

On Wednesday, ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, the first race of the year in North America, F1 announced an extension.

"Formula 1 is energy, passion and emotion, and every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship," Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

As for Pérez, he may well be on the grid to mark the first year of the new deal.

Sources have told ESPN Pérez remains high on the list for Cadillac ahead of their entry as F1's 11th team in 2026.

Pérez and the American team have been in communication over a deal.