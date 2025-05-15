Open Extended Reactions

IMOLA -- Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr. is confident there would be no conflict of interest if his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., runs for president of motorsport's governing body.

Sainz Sr. is weighing up a possible campaign ahead of the FIA's presidential elections in December, in which he would likely stand against the incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

One potential stumbling block for Sainz Sr could be a perceived conflict of interest while his son is still racing in F1, but the Williams driver insists the necessary measures would be put in place to avoid any issues.

"I've been trying to think of scenarios where it could, but I actually don't see any way how that could be seen," Sainz said. "If anything, obviously he will be extremely careful, I will be extremely careful because the last thing that I want is my or his image or career to be damaged by that situation.

"So if anything we would do the opposite effect and I don't see any conflict of being... there is the moment you personally know my dad or you personally know me. We are honest people that would never ever compromise that situation in motorsport."

Sainz Jr. said his father started considering a presidential run after other members of motorsport community suggested the idea.

"We've been talking about it for a while now," he added. "Interestingly enough, I think it's something that didn't actually come from him. A lot of people in the paddock were kind of putting it in his head and little by little he started considering it. And now he's obviously thinking about it.

"I think the key is that he still hasn't put together a team or a candidature, I don't know how you call it. But he's considering it and depending obviously on how he sees it and sees fit, he will go for it or not. So, let's see."