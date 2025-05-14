Open Extended Reactions

As Formula 1 heads to Imola this weekend, Lewis Hamilton will experience the Tifosi for the first time at a grand prix as a Ferrari driver. The seven-time world champion has had mixed results so far this season with a sprint race win, a disqualification and everything in-between.

Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto returns to the F1 grid, this time with Alpine after the team conducted a five-race driver swap with Jack Doohan.

The Argentine stepped in at Williams for Logan Sargeant mid-way through last season at the Italian Grand Prix for the last nine races. This time, Colapinto has only five races to prove himself to Alpine boss Flavio Briatore.

This year could be the last time F1 races at Imola. The contract is set to expire at the end of 2025 and Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has said it is difficult to keep two races in Italy.

If it is the final race in the region, it could be one to remember with expectations building for a wet race. Friday and Saturday is set for sunshine with temperatures up to 21°C, while Sunday is forecast for scattered showers across the day.

Circuit stats and history

Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari is one of the original motor racing circuits which first hosted a race in 1953.

F1 first came to the circuit in 1980 when the it served as the only Italian Grand Prix not to be held at Monza. After that, Imola joined the calendar the following year as the San Marino Grand Prix for 26 years through to 2006 when it was taken off to make way for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari is a classic circuit that is loved by fans and drivers alike, and in 2020 F1 returned once again as hosting venues were difficult to come by during the coronavirus pandemic.

Imola hosted a further four grands prix, with the 2023 edition cancelled when the region was hit by severe floods. With the contract up at the end of the year, the 2025 edition could be the final time as Formula 1 management seeks new races in untapped territories.

First F1 race: 1980

Lap record: 1:15.484, Lewis Hamilton (2020)

Most wins since 1980: Michael Schumacher with seven (1994, 1999, 2000, 2002-2004, 2006). From the current grid:

Max Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2024)

Hamilton (2020)

Fernando Alonso (2005)

Most poles since 1980: Ayrton Senna with eight (1985-1991, 1994). From the current grid:

Verstappen (2022, 2024)

Hamilton (2021)

What makes it special: A classic circuit with tight, undulating corners and legendary status. On a sunny day in the surrounding park, it's also one of the most picturesque tracks in F1.

What the drivers say about it: "It's old school, fast, and you need to be precise." -- Sebastian Vettel

Where to watch from: Acque Minerali (Turns 11-12). A brilliant section in which the cars have to brake downhill into a little valley and then accelerate back out. Faster and trickier than it looks on TV.

What happened last year?

Verstappen held off Lando Norris to win by the smallest of margins -- just 0.725 seconds -- in a tense battle. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third, 7.9 seconds off Norris after missing his braking point and cutting the chicane mid-race, opening up a gap behind the McLaren.

Who will win?

Oscar Piastri is on a run of three consecutive victories and is the bookies' favourite to win this weekend.

However, Verstappen was fastest in qualifying in Miami and has now taken pole position at three of the last four races. If he can do it again at Imola, there are far fewer overtaking opportunities and McLaren's in-race tyre advantage is expected to be less of a factor due to lower degradation levels.

For that reason, we're bucking the trend and going with Verstappen as the favourite.

How the championships look

Piastri is on a strong run of form and leads the drivers' championship by 16 points and four wins -- three more than any other driver.

Similarly, McLaren dominate the constructors' championship by 105 points with five wins and 10 podiums to Mercedes' four podiums and zero wins.

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the U.K. live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Italy and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time (Central European Summer Time) + 1 hour.

Friday

Free practice one: 12:30-13:30 BST

Free practice two: 16:00-17:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 11:30-12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00-16:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 14:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 13:15 BST on ESPN.co.uk).

