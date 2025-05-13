Open Extended Reactions

Martin Brundle has been given an OBE. ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the British Royal Family.

Former driver Brundle, the famed creator of the F1 pre-race grid walk, was honoured for his services to motor racing and sports broadcasting.

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, presented him with the award at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Brundle has become a mainstay of Formula 1 broadcasts since he first conducted pre-race interviews on the grid at the 1997 British Grand Prix.

Before a race Brundle is now joined by dozens of other journalists from other companies doing the same thing.

The Briton's awkward moments on the grid, such as his viral back and forth with Megan Thee Stallion ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in 2021, or when he mistook Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes ahead of the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, have only helped increase the popularity of his off-the-cuff style.

Speaking after getting the award, Brundle told Sky Sports News: "It made me feel very lucky and very privileged because always something like this, you receive on behalf of an awful lot of other people because either they were designing and creating and fixing my racing cars, or working with us in the broadcasting industry.

"You can't do anything on your own at the level of Formula 1. I've been very lucky to have two careers in F1 as a driver and a broadcaster, which this award has been presented for. When the letter came through just before Christmas, I was ecstatic."

Explaining the format he's become famous for, Brundle said its grown into its own thing over time.

"We're only there to tell the story, the stories about the cars and the drivers, and we're there to explain what is a fast-moving and highly complex sport. We try to find people, we talk, and I think because it's a bit edgy and sometimes it fails miserably, I think people are kind of living it, if I'm having a good day or a bad day.

"I've never watched one in 27 years of doing it because it's not my natural habitat to run around being cheeky and interrupting people, but it's sort of grown a life of its own. What it was put in for originally was to ramp up the excitement before the grand prix.

"The cars go to the grid, it calms down a bit and then let's get some energy going. The chance to talk to a driver literally before they pull their crash helmets on and zoom down to the first corner is unique in sport."

Mercedes driver George Russell led the praise for Brundle after the award was made public, posting on social media: "Congrats Martin, well deserved. Best in the business!!"