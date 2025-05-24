Lando Norris holds off Charles Leclerc to set a track record and clinch pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

MONACO -- Lance Stroll was handed his second grid penalty of the weekend ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix after impeding Pierre Gasly during qualifying.

Gasly had to hit the brakes to avoid contact with the slow-moving Aston Martin driver as they emerged from the tunnel towards the Nouvelle Chicane.

Stroll had moved over to let Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari by but had appeared to move back towards the racing line as Gasly approached.

Immediately after the near-miss, Gasly said on his Alpine radio: "Oh my god, who was that? Shocking from Stroll."

The Canadian driver qualified 18th, but immediately dropped to 19th for the penalty he earned on Friday for a practice session collision with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

After qualifying he went back to the stewards to be given his second penalty, a three-place drop.

In their verdict, the stewards said Stroll had not been properly informed two cars were approaching.

Lance Stroll starts 19th after taking two grid penalties. Luca Barsali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"[Stroll] was informed that Car 10 [Gasly] was on a fast lap at Turn 10. From the radio communications it appears that Car 18 was not informed/reminded that Car 44 [Hamilton] (who Car 18 had overtaken earlier in that lap) was also coming and that Car 44 was going to overtake Car 18.

"The driver of Car 18 assumed wrongly that there was only one car to be let by and when Car 44 (which was not on a fast lap) went by him, he moved back to the racing line they impeding Car 10 which was on a fast lap."

During the visit to the stewards Stroll also said the sun had played a role in the block, as his eyes were still adjusting to the change in light as he exited the tunnel.

The stewards accepted Stroll "could not tell the colour of the car that had overtaken him because of the position of the sun."

As is standard with those types of incidents, the stewards dished out a three-place drop.

However, the penalty will not shift his position -- Haas driver Oliver Bearman qualified 20th, but had a 10-place grid penalty for breaking the rules around red flags during Friday practice. Therefore, Stroll's drop will be mitigated by the fact Bearman's drop is bigger.