Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix as the championship leaders appeared unfazed by the new front wing rules in Barcelona.

The FIA are debuting new flexible wing regulations for this weekend -- which many predicted might slow McLaren down -- but the team that has won six of the season's opening eight races was significantly faster than its rivals in FP1.

Monaco victor Norris topped the timesheets with a 1:13.718, three-tenths of a second faster than Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari.

Teammate Oscar Piastri, who leads the drivers' standings by three points from Norris, was surprisingly more than half a second off the pace in fifth.