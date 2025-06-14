Take a look at the best stats to come out of qualifying in Canada, as George Russell bags his sixth career pole position. (1:06)

MONTREAL -- Lewis Hamilton likened driving Ferrari's Formula 1 car to dancing with "someone that has no rhythm."

Hamilton qualified fifth at the Canadian Grand Prix as Ferrari again failed to trouble the front-runners for pole position.

The seven-time world champion's move to the team has been underwhelming so far and there are no obvious signs of an imminent turnaround.

"This car... it's like someone that can't dance," Hamilton joked to Canal+ on Saturday afternoon. "Someone that has no rhythm, you know?

"Trying to get someone that doesn't have rhythm to have rhythm, its very, very difficult. That's how it feels with this car."

Ferrari came into the season on a wave of huge optimism and excitement, thanks in part to Hamilton's arrival, which many felt was the missing ingredient needed to end the team's championship drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Last year Ferrari took the constructors' championship fight with McLaren to the wire and only lost out at the finale in Abu Dhabi, but the Italian outfit has taken a clear step back this season.

Despite that, the team is still second in the constructors' championship.

Ahead of this weekend, Hamilton passionately defended team boss Fred Vasseur after days of reports in Italy the Frenchman is set to be sacked.

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying: Top 10 Russell beat rival Verstappen to pole in Montreal for the second time in a row... Driver Team Time 1. George Russell Mercedes 1:10.899 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.160 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.221 4. Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.492 5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.627 6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.687 7. Lando Norris McLaren +0.726 8. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.783 9. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.968 10. Alex Albon Williams +1.008

Vasseur also laid into the Italian media for those reports, saying they were weakening Ferrari's chances of winning a championship in the near future.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc qualified eighth.

Leclerc crashed in Friday's first practice session, which ruled him out of the second due to the chassis change needed to fix the car.