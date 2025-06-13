Open Extended Reactions

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led first practice for the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix on Friday while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed and runaway leaders McLaren made a comparatively slow start to the weekend.

Four-time world champion Verstappen, last year's winner at Montreal's Circuit-Gilles Villeneuve and chasing an unprecedented fourth successive Canadian victory, lapped in 1:13.193 on a bright afternoon.

Williams' Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest respectively, with the Briton 0.039 slower than Verstappen and his teammate 0.082 off the pace and all using the soft tyres.

Mercedes' George Russell, who started on pole position in Canada last year, was fourth fastest with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton fifth and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar sixth.

Max Verstappen set the pace ahead of Williams in first practice. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh with championship leading teammate Oscar Piastri 14th, and fined €100 ($115) for speeding in the pitlane, as the team tested upgrades including a new front wing.