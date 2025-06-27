Open Extended Reactions

George Russell followed up his victory in Canada with a fast start to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend as the Mercedes driver topped first practice ahead of Max Verstappen.

Russell and Verstappen, first and second in Montreal two weeks ago, were split by 0.065s at the Red Bull Ring, with Russell fastest with a 1:05.542.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was third for McLaren, just seven tenths of a second faster than stand-in teammate Alex Dunne, the Irish youngster who replaced Lando Norris for the session.

"I want to say a massive thank you," Dunne said on team radio afterwards. "You made a little boy's dream come true and this was definitely the best day of my life."