Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in opening practice on his Italian Grand Prix debut for Ferrari in Monza.

On Thursday, Hamilton described his opening campaign with the Scuderia as an "emotional rollercoaster," and he will serve a five-place grid drop for this weekend's race following a yellow-flag infringement at the previous round in the Netherlands.

The sanction will leave Hamilton facing an uphill struggle to end his wait for a Ferrari podium, but the Italian team's pace in the first running of the weekend at the Temple of Speed will provide the seven-time world champion with serious hope.