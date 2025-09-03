Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in opening practice on his Italian Grand Prix debut for Ferrari in Monza.
On Thursday, Hamilton described his opening campaign with the Scuderia as an "emotional rollercoaster," and he will serve a five-place grid drop for this weekend's race following a yellow-flag infringement at the previous round in the Netherlands.
The sanction will leave Hamilton facing an uphill struggle to end his wait for a Ferrari podium, but the Italian team's pace in the first running of the weekend at the Temple of Speed will provide the seven-time world champion with serious hope.
Charles Leclerc finished second, 0.169 seconds behind Hamilton, with Ferrari the class of the field at their home event.
Carlos Sainz finished third for Williams, 0.533 seconds adrift of Hamilton, with Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull. Home favourite Kimi Antonelli took fifth place in his Mercedes, one spot clear of Lando Norris.
George Russell stopped on track with an engine failure in the closing moments to bring a premature end to the one-hour session.