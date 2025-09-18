Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli said he will use Toto Wolff's recent criticism as "fuel" to improve his performances for the rest of the season.

Wolff described Antonelli's Italian Grand Prix weekend as "underwhelming" after the 19-year-old beached his car in the gravel in Friday practice, qualified sixth on Saturday, but struggled in Sunday's race and finished ninth.

It was the first time the Mercedes boss has publicly criticized his rookie driver, but Antonelli said he viewed the comments as constructive.

"I understand his comment," Antonelli said. "Me and Toto were always very open with each other and we talk to each other quite openly.

"I think it was mainly about the race. Qualifying was actually pretty good, despite the off in FP2, but then in the race, especially on the hard tyre, I struggled a little bit. And also, I did a mistake on the start.

"So I think it was mainly related to the race, which I agree on the comment, it wasn't the best. But as well, I think I took the positive as fuel to do even better for this race weekend."

Antonelli said his disappointing home race had focused his mind for the remaining eight races of 2025, starting with ensuring he has clean practice sessions to fully prepare for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"First of all, I just need to try to have clean sessions," he added. "In Monza, I went off in FP2 super early on and I ended up not doing long runs. And I went completely blind into the race, didn't get to feel the car on high fuel at all.

"And so it was a bit difficult because I had to learn in the moment and on the hard [tyre], I just struggled to find my rhythm. So that was not ideal. But of course, the speed in qualifying was much better in Monza.

"So hopefully we can carry this into this weekend as well. But the main goal is just to have clean sessions and get as many laps as possible in the bag and then deliver the job in quali and then race."

After discussions with Wolff, Antonelli hopes he will be able to rediscover his early-season form, which saw him secure pole position for the Miami sprint race and a podium at the Canadian Grand Prix, at the remaining flyaway races.

"The conversation was pretty clear and he just wants me to have a clean weekend and in order to re-get that momentum that I had, for example, in the first seven races of the season," he added.

"Obviously the European season has been quite tough, but now I'm really looking forward to start the last part of the season again, out of Europe, just because it's always a bit more calm and I have a bit more time for myself.

"I'm really looking forward to that and really looking forward to do clean weekends and to get back the momentum and that's what the team wants."