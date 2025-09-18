Open Extended Reactions

Brad Pitt at the F1 movie premiere. Pitt plays character 'Sonny Hayes' Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Formula 1 and Apple are already discussing a sequel to their summer blockbuster 'F1' movie.

The 'F1' film, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, was given unprecedented access to the sport over the past three years and benefitted from input from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who doubled up as an executive producer with his new company Dawn Apollo Films.

The movie surpassed $600 million worldwide in August, making it the highest-grossing Apple film of all time and the highest-grossing sports movie ever made.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said another instalment is already a talking point.

"It's definitely something that's being talked about," Cook told Variety at the Emmys. "It's been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We're so proud of it.

"The talent involved are such next level, and Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We're super proud of it, and we can't wait to bring it to the surface."

'F1' focused on Pitt's Sonny Hayes character making an unlikely return to Formula 1 decades after a career-altering crash. He returns with the struggling APXGP team and immediately clashes with teammate Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The movie was given unprecedented access to Formula 1 in an attempt to make it the most authentic racing movie ever. It featured racing scenes filmed using real race cars, often driven by Pitt and Idris themselves.

Scenes were also filmed at F1 races, with the two cars joining the formation lap ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix and on the Silverstone grid, with Pitt and Idris standing with F1's 20 drivers for the pre-race national anthem as if they were taking part for real.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell also shared a podium with Pitt at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Leclerc and Russell filmed on track scenes with Pitt and Idris which formed the dramatic climax to the movie.