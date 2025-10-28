Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1's 10 teams all successfully obliged with the championship cost cap in 2024, the FIA has confirmed, although Aston Martin has been noted for a minor "procedural breach."

F1 introduced a cost cap in 2021 in a bid to create a more level playing field between the top and bottom teams.

On Tuesday the FIA confirmed there had been no breaches, meaning there has been no repeat of the 5% Red Bull overspend of 2021 which led to a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel and CFD testing the following year. That remains the only time a team has overspent the cap.

A longer-than-anticipated wait for the certification for 2024's cost cap spending had led to some questions about whether a team had overspent, but Tuesday's announcement confirmed all 10 teams were within the limits required according to the FIA's metrics.

The only note to the contrary was of Aston Martin, who committed what is understood to have been a minor procedural breach related to paperwork.

On Aston Martin, the FIA said: "The CCA confirms that although AMR [Aston Martin Racing] has been found to be in Procedural Breach, it has not exceeded the Cost Cap level, and that the Procedural Breach was of a very minor nature, originated by unpredictable circumstances outside the control of the F1 Team.

"AMR and FIA have entered an ABA [Agreed Breach Agreement] on 29 September 2025 to resolve the matter."

Article 6.28 of F1's financial regulations outlines that an ABA is the process of the FIA suggesting a penalty which is then accepted by the team -- the statement confirmed Aston Martin had done so.

The FIA's statement confirmed all five engine manufacturers were within the limit -- including the existing four, Mercedes, Honda, Renault and Ferrari, and the incoming Audi project, which has been ramping up preparations for its full takeover of the Sauber team in 2026.

Renault's engine operation is ceasing at the end of 2025, with the Alpine team moving over to a Mercedes supply.

Next season sees Formula 1 embark on a new era, with a sweeping change of rules on both the aerodynamic and engine side of the car.