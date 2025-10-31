Open Extended Reactions

The FIA has absolved Liam Lawson of blame for an incident at the Mexican Grand Prix which saw the New Zealander nearly collide with two marshals running across the race track.

Lawson narrowly missed the marshals, who were on the circuit at Turn 1 despite the FIA race director rescinding an instruction to go to the track to collect debris from the start of the race.

Mexico's racing federation, OMDAI Sport Mexico, this week pre-empted the findings of an ongoing FIA investigation by placing the blame squarely on Lawson.

Marshals ran as Liam Lawson approaches on track during the Mexico City Grand Prix. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The OMDAI statement said footage of the incident "clearly show" Lawson had not changed his steering through the corner, while adding that the marshals were "clearly visible" to him long before he approached the corner.

However, the FIA has now released a statement absolving Lawson of any responsibility.

"Having analysed the telemetry from the incident, we can confirm that the driver of Car #30, Liam Lawson, slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to the double yellow flags displayed in the area, braking earlier than in other laps and passing significantly slower than racing speed into Turn 1," the statement said.

"He is not at fault in this incident."

Lawson's in-car radio during the incident suggested he did not see the marshals until the last moment. Speaking to his team on the radio immediately afterwards, Lawson said: "Wait, the f---, oh my god, are you kidding me? Did you see that? Oh my god, dude."

Liam Lawson was left furious after the incident in Mexico Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lawson later added: "I could have f---ing killed them, mate."

An FIA investigation is looking into why the marshals entered a live race track. The marshals in that area had been on standby to enter the circuit once the pack of cars went through Turn 1.

However, that order changed when Lawson pitted at the end of lap two, taking him out of sequence of the main pack. In response to his stop, the FIA race director rescinded the order to enter the track to collect debris, with double yellow flags shown in the area while Lawson progressed through.

The OMDAI statement did not mention the rescinded order and instead focused solely on Lawson's driving through the double yellows.

The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Friday's full statement read: "Whilst the investigation remains ongoing, we acknowledge that any situation where marshals find themselves on track in front of oncoming cars is something we never want to see, and hence it is natural that such an incident will provoke concern and numerous comments.

"It is fortunate this incident did not result in any serious consequences, but we are conducting an internal investigation to understand exactly what happened and to identify any areas where procedures can be improved.

"We are collaborating openly and transparently for this purpose with the OMDAI [Mexican Automobile Club] and with Racing Bulls Formula One Team, with the ultimate objective to achieve our common aim, which is to always improve the safety of our Sport.

"As with all serious incidents, the full analysis will take some time, as it involves collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence, including radio communications in multiple languages from the various parties involved, and synchronising all of these diverse inputs. The findings will be shared once the review is complete.

"Having analysed the telemetry from the incident, we can confirm that the driver of Car #30, Liam Lawson, slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to the double yellow flags displayed in the area, braking earlier than in other laps and passing significantly slower than racing speed into Turn 1. He is not at fault in this incident.

"Finally, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the volunteers and marshals for their professionalism and dedication - without them, our sport could not operate safely."