Max Verstappen has claimed it is "remarkable" and "very impressive" that he remains in the world championship hunt as he stoked up the mind games with Lando Norris and McLaren as this season's Formula 1 battle reaches its climax.

Four-time world champion Verstappen was 104 points off the title pace after his home race in the Netherlands five rounds ago.

But heading into the concluding four contests -- starting with this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil -- Verstappen is just 36 points adrift of Norris. The British driver's teammate Oscar Piastri is one point further back with McLaren the class of this year's field.

And Red Bull's Verstappen, returning to the scene of his stunning wet-weather victory last year which saw off Norris' title bid, said: "For me, there is no pressure.

"Even if I don't win it, I still know that I drove a really good season and I can happily say that to try and replicate the season that I have done, most people on the grid would find that very tough.

"So, you just need to be realistic with the chances we have had throughout the season and to still be talking about being in this fight is already remarkable in the first place.

"For sure, it has to do with the turnaround of the team, they nave gave up and that is a strength of a team.

"Nevertheless, at one point when you are over 100 points behind, and we are still talking about being in this fight, that is very impressive."