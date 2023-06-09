Fantasy baseball's Week 11 is one of the more traditional ones, with nothing but night games on Monday, nine teams scheduled to play on all seven days, and just three scheduled for only five contests.

It also gives baseball's three best teams (as of publishing time) -- the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves -- seven-game weeks during which each has matchups affording them the opportunity to fatten their division leads. The Braves and Rays, specifically, are scheduled to face teams that have a combined .373 winning percentage, all of which have losing records. The Rangers, who have the second-best home record in baseball, play seven home games against competitive Los Angeles Angels (4) and Toronto Blue Jays (3) teams.