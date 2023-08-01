Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
The calm after the storm. Wednesday is the first post-trade deadline slate, but the fallout will be felt all week as teams shuffle their rotations and lineups to accommodate those leaving and coming on board. Action gets underway at 12:20 p.m. ET with the Atlanta Braves hosting the Los Angeles Angels in the first of six matinees. The nine-game evening docket wraps up with a 10:10 p.m. ET interleague game where the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Oakland Athletics.
Kutter Crawford (3.7% rostered in ESPN leagues) has pitched well in two of his three starts since the break, including last time out when he limited the San Francisco Giants to one run over 5 2/3 innings, fanning seven with just one walk. As a starter, Crawford is sporting an above-average 25.3% strikeout rate and a below-average 6.1% walk rate. His ratios are inflated by a .315 BABIP and 70.2% left on base mark. A 3.51 xFIP as a starter is well below his actual 4.72 ERA in that capacity. On Wednesday, Crawford is in a good spot to lower his ratios when the Boston Red Sox visit the Seattle Mariners, whose lineup has the 11th-worst wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate facing right-handers.
When the season began, no one pegged an early August meeting between Braxton Garrett (30.7% rostered) and the Philadelphia Phillies as a strong streaming opportunity. Four months later, the Phillies offense is languishing in the middle of the pack in wOBA versus southpaws while striking out at an elevated 25.7% clip, the fifth-most in MLB. Meanwhile, Garrett has cemented a spot in the Miami Marlins rotation. Garrett's 1.18 WHIP is 25th-best among pitchers hurling at least 100 frames, with his 22.7% K-BB% landing sixth-highest in that group. Garrett's 3.07 xFIP is a run lower than his 4.08 mark.
MacKenzie Gore (15.8%) has had an uneven season. His 27.1% strikeout rate is excellent, but control and command issues have resulted in too many walks and homers. His ERA is 4.42, but his xFIP is half a run better at 3.90. On Wednesday, Gore has a great opportunity to exploit his strikeout prowess with a home date facing a Milwaukee Brewers offense fanning at a 26.7% pace versus left-handers. There's some risk, so perhaps Gore is best suited for DFS GPP action, but he's viable in traditional fantasy leagues for team managers needing strikeouts. Gore will be opposed by Wade Miley, so the Washington Nationals should provide some run support.
Speaking of the Nationals and Brewers, they are among the worst teams at defending stolen bases. In July, Washington led MLB with 31 pilfers, while Milwaukee was tied for eighth with 21, so expect both clubs to be active on the base paths. The Nationals' CJ Abrams (29.1%) led the majors with 16 steals last month, and Lane Thomas (65.2%) chipped in with five July bags. Alex Call (.4%) and Luis Garcia (11.8%) are also candidates to run. For the Brewers, Christian Yelich leads the team with 22 stolen bases, and Owen Miller (3.9%), Brice Turang (1.1%) and Joey Wiemer are all in double-digits.
Some standalone batters enjoying the platoon edge on Wednesday include the Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand (13.8%) and Matt McLain (50.8%) at Wrigley Field facing Drew Smyly, Luis Campusano (1.5%) and Ha-Seong Kim (54.7%) at Coors Field against Kyle Freeland and Kerry Carpenter (2.2%) at PNC Park versus Johan Oviedo.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 46%) vs. Brandon Williamson
Trent Grisham (SD, CF -- 3%) at Kyle Freeland
Luis Campusano (SD, C -- 2%) at Freeland
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 42%) vs. Joe Musgrove
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 10%) vs. Musgrove
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 10%) vs. Musgrove
Christopher Morel (CHC, CF -- 38%) vs. Williamson
Tommy Pham (NYM, LF -- 4%) at Alec Marsh
Yan Gomes (CHC, C -- 5%) vs. Williamson
Matt McLain (CIN, SS -- 49%) at Drew Smyly
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 62%) at Braxton Garrett
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 63%) vs. Dylan Cease
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 55%) at Logan Webb
Alex Verdugo (BOS, LF -- 86%) at Logan Gilbert
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 73%) vs. Zack Wheeler
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 78%) vs. Grayson Rodriguez
Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 69%) vs. Wheeler
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 71%) at Yusei Kikuchi
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 91%) at Drew Smyly
Willson Contreras (STL, C -- 75%) vs. Joe Ryan