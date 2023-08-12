Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Sunday's action gets underway at 12:05 PM ET with the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox wrapping up a weekend series in Fenway Park. The game marks Eduardo Rodriguez's first visit to his old stomping grounds since signing with the Tigers. Rodriguez faced his old team once in Comerica Park, with the Red Sox knocking him out after 2 2/3 innings. Rodriguez will be opposed by Kutter Crawford (8.4% rostered in ESPN leagues). Crawford doesn't land high on the day's pitching rankings, but he's in play as a streamer, facing a vulnerable lineup sporting one of the highest strikeout rates facing right-handers. Since the break, Crawford has posted a 3.00 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP with an impressive 29 whiffs in 24 frames.
ESPN's Sunday night affair at Citi Field caps off the action, with the Atlanta Braves continuing their quest for the NL East title against the New York Mets. When the Tampa Bay Rays give up on a pitcher, it's usually for a reason. The Braves picked up Yonny Chirinos after he was released by the Rays, but his struggles have continued with an 8.56 ERA over three starts. That said, desperate times call for desperate measures, so those behind in their head-to-head matchups heading into Sunday may want to stash Chirinos. He has a reasonable chance at a win and has fanned 13 over 13 2/3 frames with Atlanta. Homers have been his main issue, and the Mets are league average in terms of power.
The top-ranked streamer on the card is Tanner Bibee (41.0%), though he'll be challenged on the road by a Tampa Bay offense showing signs of breaking out of an extended malaise. Bibee's high ranking is driven by a 1.68 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP over his last eight starts spanning 48 1/3 innings. He's fanned 50 in this stretch, though a .262 BABIP and 91.3% left on base rate indicate that luck has been on his side during this run. Even so, a 4.10 xFIP is still about half a run lower than the league average over this timeframe.
In previous years, Kyle Bradish (44.1%) would be rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues, but with the format introduced this season, he's on the fringe. Even though Bradish is ranked just within the top-30 healthy starters on the Player Rater, he hasn't quite escaped being considered a streamer. Sunday's road date in T-Mobile Park is juicy, considering the Seattle Mariners fan at a 26% clip against right-handers, the second-most in MLB.
There are a lot of reasons to target the Oakland Athletics offense on Sunday. Normally, the odds of picking up a batter in a prime lineup spot aren't good. The most frequently rostered Oakland hitter is Esteury Ruiz (26%). Ruiz is the chief target for team managers needing steals. Even after missing a month, Ruiz is still second in the league with 46 pilfers. On Sunday, he draws the defense yielding the second most bags in the league. The rest of the A's lineup is also in a favorable spot facing Trevor Williams. The righty sports a 9.20 ERA and 1.98 ERA over his last three starts with five homers surrendered in those 14 2/3 frames. Lawrence Butler (0.9%) is another candidate for steals, with Zack Gelof (6.2%), Seth Brown (3.5%), Tyler Soderstrom (1.1%) and Jordan Diaz (0.9%) all lined up for a productive afternoon.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Seth Brown (OAK, 1B -- 3%) at Trevor Williams
JJ Bleday (OAK, CF -- 0%) at Williams
Riley Greene (DET, CF -- 19%) at Kutter Crawford
Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 12%) vs. Luke Weaver
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) vs. Dane Dunning
Joey Meneses (WSH, 1B -- 29%) vs. Ken Waldichuk
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 13%) vs. Dunning
Amed Rosario (LAD, SS -- 49%) vs. Kyle Freeland
Enrique Hernandez (LAD, CF -- 9%) vs. Freeland
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 8%) vs. Weaver
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 97%) at Logan Webb
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 89%) at Webb
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 61%) at Hyun Jin Ryu
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 73%) vs. Gerrit Cole
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 65%) vs. Kyle Bradish
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 90%) at Mitch Keller
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 68%) vs. Freddy Peralta
Josh Bell (MIA, 1B -- 57%) vs. Cole
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 53%) at Zach Eflin
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 53%) at Eury Perez