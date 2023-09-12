Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Wednesday's 15-game slate begins at 1:10 p.m. with the Minnesota Twins hosting the Tampa Bay Rays. Three more matinees follow, in advance of the 11-game evening schedule.
There is a decent supply of pitcher streaming options, with Kyle Harrison (10.4% rostered) leading the way. Harrison will take the hill at home in Oracle Park where the San Francisco Giants will host the Cleveland Guardians. Harrison has fanned an impressive 26 over his first 20 1/3 innings, with a reasonable seven walks. The issue for the rookie lefty has been six long balls, but Cleveland sports the lowest home run rate in MLB.
Ryan Pepiot (26.8%) ranks next among Wednesday's probable pitchers, but there is risk as Pepiot's sparkling .84 ERA is misleading. The right-hander's 3.88 xFIP and 3.59 SIERA are more indicative of his skills, which include a pedestrian 22.7% strikeout rate. That said, with the league ERA being 4.36, Pepiot still checks in as an above average starter.
Lost in the Chicago White Sox disappointing campaign is a solid second half run from Mike Clevinger (16.6%). He's posted a 3.33 ERA and 1.09 WHIP since the break, and that includes surrendering an eight-spot to the Detroit Tigers in four frames to open September. Clevinger fanned 41 with just 12 walks in this 46-inning stretch. On Wednesday, Clevinger will face a Kansas City Royals offense toting the fifth lowest wOBA versus righties into Guaranteed Rate Field.
Braxton Garrett (28.8%) continues to impress as he's navigated a second half schedule including two outings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, two facing the Washington Nationals who are playing well lately and one versus the Houston Astros. Despite the high quality of opposition, Garrett has registered a 2.68 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over his last eight outings, albeit with a low 29 punch outs in those 43 2/3 innings. Facing the Brewers in American Family Field will be a challenge, but Garrett should have success against a lineup where he can ramp up his strikeouts.
The Colorado Rockies are home all week, with the Chicago Cubs visiting on Wednesday. Southpaw Ty Blach will take the ball for the home team, leaving Christopher Morel (21.8%), Jeimer Candelario (31.2%) and Patrick Wisdom (7.8%) with the platoon edge. Ryan McMahon (25.3%) and Kris Bryant (51.3%) are in play against Jameson Taillon.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Christopher Morel (CHC, CF -- 21%) at Ty Blach
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 21%) vs. Jameson Taillon
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 26%) vs. Taillon
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 18%) vs. Taillon
Patrick Wisdom (CHC, 3B -- 8%) at Blach
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 43%) vs. Clarke Schmidt
Yan Gomes (CHC, C -- 4%) at Blach
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 11%) vs. Taillon
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 6%) vs. Thad Ward
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 35%) vs. Logan Allen
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 83%) at Eduardo Rodriguez
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 87%) vs. Spencer Strider
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 87%) at Yusei Kikuchi
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 75%) vs. Jordan Montgomery
Alec Bohm (PHI, 3B -- 80%) vs. Strider
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 73%) vs. Strider
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 53%) at Kyle Harrison
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 94%) vs. Strider
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 88%) at Cristopher Sanchez
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 73%) at Kikuchi