Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday: Lean on Quintana

Time for a break

Time sure flies. It seems like just yesterday Ronald Acuna Jr. was the consensus No. 1 overall player and Spencer Strider was the top-ranked fantasy pitcher.

Sunday does not end the fantasy week in ESPN leagues. Next weekend's action is rolled into Week 16, so keep that in mind when considering games started maximums and the like. We'll start updating the 10-day rolling grids as soon as teams formally announce their post break rotation plans. This can be as early as Wednesday, though most clubs roll them in on Thursday and Friday.

The All-Star break is a great time to regroup and refresh from the daily grind, but it also offers a chance to take stock of your roster. With no games to incite recency bias, it's easier to negotiate trades. Those in keeper and dynasty leagues can make the often-difficult decision to go for the championship or plan for next season.

As for the last slate before the break, there is an 11:35 AM ET contest featuring the Baltimore Orioles hosting the New York Yankees. In ESPN leagues, all free agents must be picked up by this time, though you can make moves between actives and reserves until game time of the involved players. Please note, there is no Sunday night baseball game. Instead, ESPN will be covering the MLB draft.

Enjoy the break. We'll have a brief Forecaster update on Wednesday, then we'll be back previewing next Friday's slate on Thursday.

Everything else you need to know for Sunday

The top-ranked streamer, and No. 3 overall pitcher on Sunday's ledger is Jose Quintana (9.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) . The veteran lefty will take the hill in Citi Field when the New York Mets take on the Colorado Rockies. Quintana has been one of the league's most effective pitchers heading into the break with a .89 ERA and .89 WHIP over his last five efforts, with a palatable 27 strikeouts in those 30 innings. Quintana will face a lineup with the seventh lowest wOBA and third highest strikeout rate with a lefty on mound.

Two more highly ranked spot starters will square off in St. Petersburg with Ryan Pepiot (39.3% rostered) and the Tampa Bay Rays hosting Ben Lively (22.0%) and the Cleveland Guardians. Pepiot is ranked higher, despite facing a more productive lineup. The Guardians' .307 wOBA facing righties is league average while the Rays' .293 mark is the fifth lowest versus right-handers. The Guardians also fan considerably less than the Rays. On the other hand, Pepiot spots a lower xFIP and SIERA than Lively, and Pepiot also punches out more batters. Consider Pepiot the riskier option, but with a higher reward. Lively is the safer choice.

Cincinnati Reds SP Nick Lodolo (53.3% rostered) has struggled in his last two outings, but that has suppressed his availability to the point he can be included as a streamer. That said, it's best to act quickly since the lefty will no doubt be a popular add with a home date against the Miami Marlins on the ledger. The Marlins sport the league's worst wOBA facing southpaw pitching.

