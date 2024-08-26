Open Extended Reactions

Keeping up with Jones

Before Pittsburgh Pirates SP Paul Skenes was the talk of the town, fellow rookie and teammate SP Jared Jones was the biggest story of the early season. Jones earned a spot in the Pirates' opening day rotation, then began the season with a 2.68 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in his first seven outings, fanning 52 while issuing just five walks in those 41 frames.

Jones leveled off to a 4.32 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over his ensuing nine efforts, punching out only 46 in 50 innings while walking 22. Jones then was placed on the 15-day IL with a Grade 2 strain to his right lat. After being shut down for a couple of weeks, Jones began a steady ramp up, culminating in three rehab appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis. Jones struck out 16 with just one walk in 11 rehab innings. After ringing up 10 hitters in five frames on Aug. 20, Jones is set to be reinstated from the IL to face the Cubs at home on Tuesday night.

With Jones back, there are two fantasy-relevant questions. How well, and how much will Jones pitch? Addressing the latter, the Pirates stated the plan this season was to limit Jones workload, but the injury has ostensibly done it for them. Last year, Jones threw a combined 126⅓ innings in Double-A and Triple-A. Including his rehab assignment, Jones is at 102 innings. If he pitches with at least five days of rest, which is likely, Jones lines up for six more starts, including his Tuesday return. This equates to 30 to 35 innings, or around 135 for the season.

This is the neighborhood planned to keep their prized 23-year-old right-hander. As far as quality goes, Jones' command and control slipped after his splendid beginning to his career. While it's encouraging that Jones pitched well on rehab, averaging over 97 mph on his fastball, he needs to keep walks and homers in check.

On Tuesday, Jones (44% rostered in ESPN leagues) has a home date with the Chicago Cubs. Away from Wrigley Field, the Cubs tote a slightly above average offense versus right-handers, with a below average strikeout rate. In formats with innings or games started maximums, keeping Jones on reserve is defensible. In season-long formats, there's no reason not to activate Jones for his return. The Pirates-Cubs tilt is one of six games to start in the 6:40 p.m. ET block. The remaining nine contests are staggered from 7:10 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. ET.

Everything else you need to know for Tuesday

Tuesday's top-ranked streamer is Atlanta Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (46.6% rostered). The Braves' offense has been injury-plagued all season. The pitching has incurred its share of health woes too, so the job Schwellenbach has done as a rookie is a key reason the club remains in the postseason picture. His record is just 5-6, and the Braves have won just six of his 14 starts, but Schwellenbach has averaged a tick under six stanzas per outings, helping save the bullpen. Not to mention, Schwellenbach deserves a couple more victories with a 3.94 ERA (3.12 xFIP and SIERA). Schwellenbach faces a tough Twins lineup in the Target Center. Like Jared Jones, Schwellenbach warrants a start in season long leads, but there may be better options over the course of the week in leagues with games started or innings limits.

Next up for possible spot starters is Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (34.1% rostered). The Diamondbacks are one of the hottest teams in MLB, in large part due to their league-leading offense. However, their pitching is beginning to get healthy, so the club is doubly dangerous. Rodriguez has made three starts, all in August. Over his last two, the lefty has fanned 10 with only two walks in 10⅓ innings. However, Rodriguez is in the same boat as the potential streaming options already discussed. He has a home date with the New York Mets and the offense with the highest road wOBA with a lefty on the hill.

He may not be ranked as high as the others, but by virtue of his opponent, Texas Rangers LHP Andrew Heaney (11.5% rostered) is in play in leagues with games started or innings limits. Heaney will take the hill in Guaranteed Rate Park against the lowly Chicago White Sox. Since the All-Star break, the White Sox have recorded an anemic .233 wOBA versus left-handers while fanning 27.3% of the time.

Two more hurlers available in over half of ESPN leagues deserve a mention. Cincinnati Reds LHP Nick Lodolo has posted a disappointing season. Granted, he dealt with a couple of health issues, but Lodolo has yet to find a groove when toeing the rubber. The Oakland Athletics have been the elixir for many struggling arms. On Tuesday, Lodolo lines up to face the Athletics in the Great American Ballpark. If Lodolo is too risky for tight standings in traditional fantasy, perhaps utilizing him as a DFS GPP play is a way to tap into his upside.

Lastly, as much as Schwellenbach has rescued the Braves, RHP Tobias Myers (18.2% rostered) has followed suit for the Milwaukee Brewers. The first-place Brewers entertain the San Francisco Giants. Streaming in American Family Field can be risky, but Myers has handled his home digs as well as he has fared on the road. To wit, Myers sports a 3.04 ERA and 1.07 WHIP at home. Since the break, the Giants have recorded the ninth lowest wOBA and seventh highest strikeout rate facing righties.

