Fantasy baseball's Week 9 is another that should feature a good share of offense, as the game's two most hitting-friendly parks host full seven-game weeks. The Athletics play seven home games at Sutter Health Park, and the Colorado Rockies play seven at Coors Field. Those two venues rank among the top five in the game this season in both runs per game and OPS. The Philadelphia Phillies, interestingly enough, will visit both of those parks during Week 9, beginning their week with four games at Coors and concluding with three at Sutter Health.

Spencer Strider is expected to rejoin the Atlanta Braves' rotation during their week-opening three-game series at Washington's Nationals Park. If he's slotted in on Tuesday, he'll be on five days of rest following his most recent five-inning, 60-pitch simulated game. That would align him for a two-start week, although AJ Smith-Shawver could assume that role if Strider were to return on Wednesday.

There is a morning game on Sunday, May 25, as the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers have an 11:35 a.m. ET scheduled first pitch, that game being part of Roku's "MLB Sunday Leadoff" series. Make sure to set your lineups earlier on that final day of Week 9, and remember that Memorial Day, which follows on Monday (Week 10), will also have seven day games with the slate beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, May 19 12 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, May 20 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, May 21 15 12:35 PM 8 Thursday, May 22 9 12:35 PM 4 Friday, May 23 15 6:40 PM 0 Saturday, May 24 15 2:10 PM 10 Sunday, May 25 15 11:35 AM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 9

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Athletics 7 Athletics 7 Orioles 7 Orioles 7 Red Sox 7 Guardians 7 Red Sox 7 Rockies 7 Phillies 7 Guardians 7 Pirates 7 Mariners 7 Rockies 7 5 tied with 6 5 tied with 6 Tigers 7 Astros 7 Angels 7 Brewers 7 Phillies 7 Pirates 7 Mariners 7

Starting pitchers for Week 9

Hitting charts for Week 9