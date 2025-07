Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 17 begins with a Monday oddity as all 30 teams are in action and all of them scheduled to play at night, beginning with a trio of games at 6:40 p.m. ET. That gives fantasy managers a maximum amount of time to set their lineups, and additionally, with every team in action, that means much less of a chance of transaction surprises that typically come when some teams begin their weeks on a Tuesday.

Thursday's slate, however, has only five games, meaning that only 10 teams will play as many as seven games during Week 17.

As this is the first full week following the All-Star break, a time when teams tend to shuffle their rotations, there still remains some uncertainty about rotation orders. Of the 30 teams, 27 had announced at least some portion of their second-half rotations at publication time, though most of them had tabbed only their July 18-20 weekend starters. We've filled in projected starters for teams where the order of those fourth/fifth starters wouldn't affect the Week 17 matchups and two-start pitcher list, but the short Thursday slate means that there remain many "TBDs" on the pitching grid.

Check back frequently for updates leading into Monday night's first pitch, as it's likely we'll hear word on the remaining starting pitching assignments at some point during the July 18-20 weekend.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, July 21 15 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, July 22 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, July 23 15 12:05 PM 10 Thursday, July 24 5 1:10 PM 1 Friday, July 25 15 4:10 PM 1 Saturday, July 26 15 1:05 PM 1 Sunday, July 27 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 17

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Athletics 7 Pirates 6 Athletics 7 Orioles 7 Rangers 6 Padres 7 Guardians 7 Guardians 4 Orioles 4 Tigers 7 Tigers 4 Mariners 4 Astros 7 Astros 4 Blue Jays 4 Angels 7 Angels 4 Padres 7 Cardinals 4 Mariners 7 Cardinals 7 Blue Jays 7

Starting pitchers for Week 17

Hitting charts for Week 17