Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

A couple of things need to fall into place for David Peterson being one of Sunday's top streamers. The New York Mets need to be alive for the Wild Card (with a loss and a win by the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, the Mets are eliminated. Just as important, Peterson needs to start the season finale in South Florida against the Miami Marlins. Even if he does, it will be an all-hands-on deck game, but Peterson has proven capable of producing five or solid innings, and he's facing a lineup that has struggled versus lefties all season.

Ian Seymour 's last start of the season is either a good streaming opportunity, or a great one. The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Toronto Blue Jays in their regular season finale. There is a chance that the Blue Jays have clinched the AL East, in which case they'd bench many of their regulars. Even if they are still playing for the division title, Seymour is putting the bow on an impressive rookie season, sporting a 2.85 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, with 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.

Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals are playing for nothing but pride as they close out the season in Sacramento against the Athletics, who are also just playing out the string. After Ragans posted a career-high 186 1/3 innings last season, there were two trains of thought. He either finally shook the injury-probe label, or the big jump in workload was a health risk for this season. Sure enough, the left-hander missed three months with a strained rotator cuff. Ragans returned in mid-September to make three starts, with his last to close out the season. He punched out 10 in five innings when he pitched last week, so even if the Royals restrict his pitch limit, Ragans is capable for racking up decent punchouts against the strikeout-heavy Athletics lineup.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Hitters to stream on Sunday

McCade Brown is coming off his best start of the season, but his track record suggests it was the exception. The San Francisco Giants close out the year hosting Brown and the Colorado Rockies. The Giants are slated to send Logan Webb to the hill, so they'll likely try to get him some run support. Heliot Ramos, Willy Adames and Bryce Eldridge should garner the full complement of at bats.

Hitters to avoid on Sunday

Teams secured of October baseball will likely bench their starters, or at best leave them in for one or two at bats. It's best to avoid players on teams already punching their postseason tickets.

Betting tips

