Fantasy basketball tips for Monday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

By Jim McCormick

Only this early-November Monday, life is good for hoop heads. The week opens with 80% of the NBA in action, kicking off weekly fantasy formats with real momentum. Mind you, this loaded schedule is influenced by the league being off for elections on Tuesday.

Sifting through a massive schedule requires a willingness to dive into the details. We begin with the injury report ahead of tonight's tip. Notable expected absences include Wendell Carter Jr. (hand) of the Orlando Magic, which vaults a former Michigan standout into the streaming endorsements below.

The major injury news is the absence of two All-Star guards, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder (knee) and the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox (ankle) have both been ruled out. For the Thunder, Luguentz Dort was brilliant this past Friday night, while the Kings will turn to a microwave scorer that we feature in the streaming section.

We should also note star guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) of the reigning champion Denver Nuggets is unlikely to play against the New Orleans Pelicans. Reggie Jackson, anyone?

Another way to mine for meaningful information is leveraging betting data; the second-highest point total of this dozen-game day is found in Oklahoma City as the Thunder host the Atlanta Hawks in a contest with a total hovering 236 points. After all, Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors in OKC resulted in 280 points in regulation.In addition to Dort, surging statistical star Jalen Johnson (more on him later) is a great get.

My favorite game of the day for DFS, streaming, and prop angles might just be this ABA-centric showdown in Indianapolis between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers. The contest claims the highest total of the night (238.5) and beyond the star power of Victor Wembanyama and Tyrese Haliburton, several streaming candidates, such as Jeremy Sochan, Tre Jones, Bruce Brown, and Jalen Smith prove relevant.

Monday's Stream Team

Jalen Johnson, SF, Hawks (rostered in 35.3% of ESPN leagues): Save for assists, this guy is doing it all for fantasy purposes; efficient from the floor, active on both the glass and on defense, and with a few highlight dunks per week. As mentioned above, the pace and point ingredients for this matchup with the Thunder are also inviting. Teammate De'Andre Hunter is worth a look in deeper leagues.

Zach Collins, PF/C, Spurs (32.1%): A versatile skill set and gobs of playing time combine to make for fantasy fun when it comes to Collins. Atypically strong passing production, especially with Devin Vassell ailing, only adds to the value.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (20.6%): A disciple of the Jamal Crawford school of scoring in bunches, Monk takes his heat check approach to the floor against the Rockets. Monk, who brings real two-way flair to the court, should be busy in this one.

Moritz Wagner, PF/C, Magic (4.1%): With Carter's absence in the post for Orlando, Wagner should flirt with 20 minutes of run and has been particularly productive in recent games in this capacity. It doesn't hurt that one of the team's top players, his younger brother, loves to feed him in pick-and-roll moments.