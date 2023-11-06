NBA betting: Five picks for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Full slate of action on Monday night, with 12 games and 24 teams to choose from. There are some fun games that project to be high-scoring affairs, so let's dig into the schedule and find some angles and opportunities for tonight.

Snellings' favorite bets for Monday

Orlando Magic-Dallas Mavericks over 224.5 points.

These teams play different styles, with the Magic centered around ball-control with solid defense and the Mavericks focused on outscoring their opponents each night. I look for Dallas to dictate the pace in this one, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pushing the ball up the court and scoring to put the pressure on Orlando. The Magic have shown they can score as well, putting up a total of 235 points over their past two games with Paolo Banchero as the leading scorer. The ESPN Analytics game predictor projects the score over 231 total points.

Tyrese Haliburton over 11.5 assists.

Haliburton has at least 11 assists in all five games he's played this season and has gone over 11.5 assists in the last four straight games. His scoring can go up and down depending on the matchup and if his shot is going early, but he has been a metronome as a distributor. He should have plenty of opportunities to generate offense on Monday, in a game with the highest total line of the night at 238.5 points.

Brooklyn Nets +5.5 over Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have started the season slowly, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard learning to play with one another and Khris Middleton working his way back from summer knee surgery. They are 3 and 2, but their -4.4 average scoring margin is a better indication of how much they've struggled early. Meanwhile, the Nets are 3-3 but with a +0.3 scoring margin against a tough schedule in the first couple weeks. Playing at home, the Nets have the ability to keep the game close or win outright against the Bucks if they play at the level they have been. The ESPN Analytics daily game predictor projects the Bucks to win, but by only 1.1 points.