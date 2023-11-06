NBA betting: Five picks for Monday

Full slate of action on Monday night, with 12 games and 24 teams to choose from. There are some fun games that project to be high-scoring affairs, so let's dig into the schedule and find some angles and opportunities for tonight.
Snellings' favorite bets for Monday
Orlando Magic-Dallas Mavericks over 224.5 points.
These teams play different styles, with the Magic centered around ball-control with solid defense and the Mavericks focused on outscoring their opponents each night. I look for Dallas to dictate the pace in this one, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pushing the ball up the court and scoring to put the pressure on Orlando. The Magic have shown they can score as well, putting up a total of 235 points over their past two games with Paolo Banchero as the leading scorer. The ESPN Analytics game predictor projects the score over 231 total points.
Tyrese Haliburton over 11.5 assists.
Haliburton has at least 11 assists in all five games he's played this season and has gone over 11.5 assists in the last four straight games. His scoring can go up and down depending on the matchup and if his shot is going early, but he has been a metronome as a distributor. He should have plenty of opportunities to generate offense on Monday, in a game with the highest total line of the night at 238.5 points.
Brooklyn Nets +5.5 over Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have started the season slowly, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard learning to play with one another and Khris Middleton working his way back from summer knee surgery. They are 3 and 2, but their -4.4 average scoring margin is a better indication of how much they've struggled early. Meanwhile, the Nets are 3-3 but with a +0.3 scoring margin against a tough schedule in the first couple weeks. Playing at home, the Nets have the ability to keep the game close or win outright against the Bucks if they play at the level they have been. The ESPN Analytics daily game predictor projects the Bucks to win, but by only 1.1 points.
Anthony Edwards over 24.5 points
Edwards is one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA these days, and is already hitting his stride. After averaging 22.5 PPG in his first two outings of the season, Edwards has upped that to 28.7 PPG in his last three outings with two 30-plus point efforts in that span. The Celtics are a strong defense overall, but have been close to league average in points allowed to opposing shooting guards.
Utah Jazz-Chicago Bulls over 223.5 points.
The Jazz and Bulls have both struggled on defense, giving up 113.7 PPG and 118.7 PPG respectively. Both teams have dynamic scorers that can put points on the board in a hurry against light defenses, so this game could have fireworks. In addition to the team totals over, this could be a game full of player prop overs as well. According to the ESPN Analytics daily game predictor, this game projects over 230 total points.
Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Records (Against the Spread)
Warriors: 5-2 (3-4-0)
Pistons: 2-5 (3-4-0)
Line: Warriors (-6.5) Total: 226.5
BPI Projection: Warriors (75.0%)
Money Line: Warriors (-260), Pistons (200)
Injury Report:
Warriors: None reported
Pistons: Alec Burks, (GTD - Forearm); Jaden Ivey, (GTD - Illness); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Spurs: 3-3 (3-3-0)
Pacers: 3-3 (3-3-0)
Line: Pacers (-8.5) Total: 239.5
BPI Projection: Pacers (79.0%)
Money Line: Spurs (+250), Pacers (-350)
Injury Report:
Spurs: Devin Vassell, (GTD - Groin)
Pacers: Jarace Walker, (GTD - Illness)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando
Records (Against the Spread)
Mavericks: 5-1 (3-3-0)
Magic: 4-2 (5-1-0)
Line: Magic (-1.5) Total: 224.5
BPI Projection: Magic (50.5%)
Money Line: Mavericks (+100), Magic (-120)
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)
Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Gary Harris, (OUT - Groin); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Records (Against the Spread)
Wizards: 1-4 (3-2-0)
76ers: 4-1 (5-0-0)
Line: 76ers (-11.5) Total: 228.5
BPI Projection: 76ers (84.5%)
Money Line: Wizards (+385), 76ers (-575)
Injury Report:
Wizards: Corey Kispert, (GTD - Ankle); Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); Deni Avdija, (GTD - Ankle)
76ers: None reported
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Bucks: 3-2 (1-4-0)
Nets: 3-3 (5-0-1)
Line: Bucks (-5.5) Total: 232.5
BPI Projection: 0 (53.8%)
Money Line: Bucks (-215), Nets (165)
Injury Report:
Bucks: None reported
Nets: Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Knee); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Calf)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. ET, Kaseya Center, Miami
Records (Against the Spread)
Lakers: 3-3 (1-5-0)
Heat: 2-4 (1-5-0)
Line: Heat (-1.5) Total: 222.5
BPI Projection: Heat (56.9%)
Money Line: Lakers (+100), Heat (-120)
Injury Report:
Lakers: Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Concussion); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)
Heat: Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Wrist); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); R.J. Hampton, (GTD - Illness); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
LA Clippers at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Clippers: 3-2 (3-2-0)
Knicks: 2-4 (3-2-1)
Line: Clippers (-1.5) Total: 225.5
BPI Projection: Clippers (61.2%)
Money Line: Clippers (-125), Knicks (+100)
Injury Report:
Clippers: Terance Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Knicks: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Knee)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago
Records (Against the Spread)
Jazz: 2-5 (3-4-0)
Bulls: 2-5 (1-6-0)
Line: Bulls (-3.5) Total: 222.5
BPI Projection: Bulls (56.9%)
Money Line: Jazz (+130), Bulls (-165)
Injury Report:
Jazz: None reported
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Elbow); Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Illness); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston
Records (Against the Spread)
Kings: 2-3 (3-2-0)
Rockets: 2-3 (2-3-0)
Line: Rockets (-1.5) Total: 219.5
BPI Projection: Rockets (50.6%)
Money Line: Kings (-115), Rockets (-105)
Injury Report:
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)
Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Celtics: 5-0 (2-1-2)
Timberwolves: 3-2 (3-2-0)
Line: Celtics (-4.5) Total: 224.5
BPI Projection: Celtics (57.3%)
Money Line: Celtics (-175), Timberwolves (+135)
Injury Report:
Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Personal); Neemias Queta, (GTD - Foot); Oshae Brissett, (GTD - Thumb)
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
Records (Against the Spread)
Hawks: 4-2 (3-3-0)
Thunder: 3-3 (4-2-0)
Line: Hawks (-3.5) Total: 236.5
BPI Projection: Hawks (57.6%)
Money Line: Hawks (-165), Thunder (+130)
Injury Report:
Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb)
Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Knee)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play
New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver
Records (Against the Spread)
Pelicans: 4-2 (4-2-0)
Nuggets: 6-1 (4-3-0)
Line: Nuggets (-6.5) Total: 223.5
BPI Projection: Nuggets (75.7%)
Money Line: Pelicans (+200), Nuggets (-260)
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)
Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play