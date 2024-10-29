Fantasy picks and betting tips for Tuesday's NBA slate

Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NBA from Monday, including Paolo Banchero, Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant. (1:16)

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

Tuesday's NBA slate features just four games, but there's plenty to talk about. Out of the eight teams playing, five are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The New Orleans Pelicans are the only rested team as they head west to face the Golden State Warriors, who will be without Stephen Curry. This matchup creates a great streaming opportunity. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings visit the Utah Jazz, where I expect De'Aaron Fox and the Kings' offense to shine.

The Nuggets will travel east to take on the Brooklyn Nets after an overtime game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. But the matchup I'm most excited about is a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals, with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are looking for some retribution.

Let's dive into Tuesday's matchups to pinpoint some streamers and bets you should keep on your radar.

Tuesday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (available in 55.1% of ESPN leagues)

Monk is thriving as the Kings' sixth man. He has played 26 or more minutes in two of three games and has scored 25-plus fantasy points in every game. The Jazz struggled defensively last season, and that seems to have carried over to this year. Monk should have plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points.

Christian Braun, SG, Denver Nuggets (74.0%)

Competing with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic for fantasy production isn't easy. But Braun is off to an excellent start, and his roster percentage has surged since the season began. He has averaged 34.3 MPG and has scored 30 or more fantasy points in three straight games. The best part? Braun contributes across the board in every statistical category.

Brandin Podziemski, SG, Golden State Warriors (68.7%)

Podziemski's had a slow start this season, with just one game scoring double-digit fantasy points. But things are shifting for him now that Stephen Curry is sidelined. With increased minutes and the opportunity to be the Warriors' lead ball handler, Podziemski has the potential to make a bigger impact. This season, he has averaged 10.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per 40 minutes. Those numbers give us a glimpse of what his production could look like while Curry is out.

Moody's bets for Tuesday

Rudy Gobert under 12.5 rebounds (-110)

The Timberwolves are ready for a rematch with the Mavericks after last year's loss in the Western Conference Finals. But Gobert's gone under this line in two of three games this season and eight of his last nine matchups against Dallas. The Mavericks leaned heavily on a pick-and-roll strategy against Gobert and the Timberwolves that pulled him away from the basket, limiting his rebound chances. I expect a similar approach Tuesday night, which could keep Gobert's rebound numbers low again.

Brandon Ingram over 5.5 rebounds (-130)

Ingram has cleared this line in every game. The Pelicans are running with Daniel Theis at center, and at 6-foot-8, he is not your typical NBA big man and has only stockpiled 12 rebounds. The Warriors could struggle offensively with Curry out and De'Anthony Melton dealing with a back injury. The Pelicans are also without Dejounte Murray for the immediate future -- who is a strong rebounder himself -- averaging 5.3 RPG. This positions Ingram to surpass this line Tuesday night.

Nikola Jokic under 49.5 points + rebounds + assists (-120)

Betting the under on a Jokic prop can feel a bit risky, but there's logic here. He went under this line in 55% of his games and 63% of his road games last season. While Jokic has gone under this line only once this season, he is on the second night of a back-to-back against a Brooklyn Nets that does a solid job containing centers.

De'Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists (-115)

The Kings face the Jazz in a game with the highest total of Tuesday's slate. Sacramento's offense has the playmakers to exploit this matchup, especially against a Utah defense that ranks 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Fox has cleared this line in two of three games, and averaged 14 potential assists across 37.8 MPG. Fox has a great opportunity to thrive as a facilitator.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -4.5 (-115) | Nets 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets -190 | Nets 160

Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 4.7, straight up 65%, 218.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets projections:

Nets projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Mavericks 5.5 (-120) | Timberwolves -5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Mavericks 160 | Timberwolves -190

Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 1.7, straight up 56%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Hamstring)

Timberwolves: None reported

Mavericks projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -6.5 (EVEN) | Jazz 6.5 (-120)

Money line: Kings -230 | Jazz 190

Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 3.6, straight up 62%, 230.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Orlando Robinson, (GTD - Knee)

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Ankle); Drew Eubanks, (GTD - Illness); Isaiah Collier, (GTD - Hamstring)

Kings projections:

Jazz projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Pelicans -1.5 (-105) | Warriors 1.5 (-115)

Money line: Pelicans -120 | Warriors EVEN

Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.5, straight up 52%, 225.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Hamstring); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Hand)

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Back); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Warriors projections: