Fantasy picks and betting tips for Thursday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

The slate for Thursday night features four exciting games, each with its own intriguing storyline.

First up, we have the Detroit Pistons visiting the Charlotte Hornets. This matchup features two Most Improved Player of the Year candidates, Cade Cunningham and LaMelo Ball, as both young stars are off to a nice start to the season. I'll highlight a few fantasy streamers and best bets from this game.

Next, the Minnesota Timberwolves look to extend their win streak to three as they take on the Toronto Raptors in Toronto. There's one bet from this game that immediately caught my eye.

In San Antonio, the Spurs, shorthanded but aiming to get to .500, will host the Utah Jazz. I've got a few streamers and bets to consider from this game too.

And last but certainly not least, the Orlando Magic travel to Los Angeles to face a Lakers team looking to extend their win streak to seven.

Thursday's Stream Team

Dalton Knecht, SG/SF, Los Angeles Lakers (available in 66.1% of ESPN leagues): Knecht made his third straight start, filling in for Rui Hachimura, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. The sharp-shooting rookie has topped 20 fantasy points in four consecutive games, including three with over 40. He's shooting an incredible 67.7% from beyond the arc during this stretch. Knecht has also played 31+ minutes in three of the last four games and should be a solid play against the Magic on Thursday night.

Malik Beasley, SG, Detroit Pistons (available in 80.8% of ESPN leagues): Beasley keeps producing, even with Tim Hardaway Jr. back in the mix. He has topped 30 fantasy points in four straight games -- two of those with over 45 points. Beasley has also played 30+ minutes in three of those outings. His role in the rotation? Still rock solid.

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Tre Mann, PG/SG, Charlotte Hornets (available in 86.5% of ESPN leagues): After missing two games with a back issue, Mann returned Tuesday against the Nets and didn't disappoint. He dropped 26 fantasy points off the bench, showing he's ready to contribute. Mann has averaged 24.3 fantasy points and 24.8 minutes per game this season. He plays a key role in the rotation and should deliver, even against a Pistons team that ranks 10th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Zach Collins, C/PF, San Antonio Spurs (available in 97.1% of ESPN leagues): Collins is dealing with left knee tendinitis but hasn't missed a game this season. He's started two straight games filling in for Victor Wembanyama, scoring 35+ fantasy points in each. Wemby is set to miss his third consecutive game on Thursday, making Collins a strong streaming option. If Collins is ruled out, consider pivoting to Charles Bassey (available in 99.5% of ESPN leagues).

Moody's bets for the day

Odds by ESPN BET

Cade Cunningham OVER 15.5 assists and rebounds (-125): Cunningham has been pivotal for the Pistons, posting a 32.4% usage rate and clearing this line in nine of his last 10 games. Averaging 16.1 potential assists per game during that stretch, Cunningham's unselfish play and ability to find open teammates under pressure stand out. Tonight, he faces a Hornets defense that struggles against point guards, allowing the eighth-most assists and sixth-most rebounds per game to the position. All signs point to him delivering again.

Stephon Castle OVER 4.5 assists (+115): This line immediately jumped out at me, with or without Chris Paul, who is questionable with a left thumb sprain. Castle has cleared this assist line in four of his last five games, averaging 9.2 potential assists and 30.8 minutes per game during that stretch. He has become a key part of the rotation for the Spurs, who are balancing veterans with the development of their younger players. The Jazz also give up the fourth-most assists per game to point guards, which makes this a great spot for Castle to keep his strong play going.

LaMelo Ball OVER 39.5 points, rebounds and assists (-120): It's safe to say Tuesday's loss to the Nets didn't sit well with Ball. Sitting on the bench down the stretch, he was outplayed and outhustled by Mann. You can bet Ball is eager to shake off that frustrating performance tonight against the Pistons. He has hit this mark in each of his four previous games, playing 35 or more minutes and taking 20+ shots in each. Look for him to bounce back and deliver.

Lauri Markkanen OVER 29.5 points and rebounds (-105): Markkanen is starting to heat up. He followed his first double-double of the season on Sunday against the Clippers with his second-highest scoring game of the year against the Lakers on Tuesday. Markkanen is in a great position tonight against the Spurs, especially with Wembanyama out, leaving him more opportunities to score and grab rebounds without Wemby patrolling the paint. He has cleared this line in three of his last four games against San Antonio, so there's good reason to expect him to do it again tonight.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 5.5 assists and rebounds (-125): While McDaniels isn't known for his scoring, he impacts the game in other ways. He has hit this line in four of his last five games, averaging 3.4 potential assists and 9.4 rebound chances per game in 33.3 minutes per game during the stretch. This should be an easy line for McDaniels to clear.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Detroit Pistons at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -1.5 (-120) | Hornets +1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Pistons -130 | Hornets +110

Total: 220.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 0.5, straight up 52%, 220.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Hornets: Miles Bridges, (GTD - Knee); Tre Mann, (GTD - Back); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot); Nick Richards, (OUT - Ribs); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand)

Pistons projections:

Hornets projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -8.5 (-105) | Raptors +8.5 (-115)

Money line: Timberwolves -340 | Raptors +265

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.2, straight up 70%, 226.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo, (GTD - Back); Mike Conley, (GTD - Toe)

Raptors: Ja'Kobe Walter, (GTD - Shoulder); Scottie Barnes, (GTD - Orbital); Bruno Fernando, (OUT - Ankle); D.J. Carton, (OUT - Ankle); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Raptors projections:

Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz +3.5 (-110) | Spurs -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +130 | Spurs -150

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 1.1, straight up 54%, 226.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Foot); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Hip)

Spurs: Chris Paul, (GTD - Thumb); Zach Collins, (GTD - Knee); Devin Vassell, (OUT - Knee); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Knee); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Thumb)

Jazz projections:

Spurs projections:

Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Magic +4.5 (-110) | Lakers -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Magic +165 | Lakers -200

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 5.4, straight up 67%, 221.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Foot); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Bronny James, (GTD - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Hamstring); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Ankle); Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Ankle); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Magic projections:

Lakers projections: