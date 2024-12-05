Fantasy picks and betting tips for Thursday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

Thursday night's NBA slate is packed with eight exciting games, and there's a lot to break down. But the matchup I'm most excited for is the Denver Nuggets, led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. This marks the first of two meetings this season. There are a few bets I'm eyeing from this tilt.

Also of note, the Oklahoma City Thunder travel north to face the Toronto Raptors, and there's a streamer from that game you won't want to miss.

Finally, the night wraps up with the Houston Rockets facing a Golden State Warriors team missing Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in another game with some interesting betting opportunities.

Thursday's Stream Team

Stat Stories: Wednesday's standout NBA fantasy performances Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NBA from Wednesday, including Cade Cunningham and Ben Simmons.

Jonathan Kuminga, PF, Golden State Warriors (available in 49.6% of ESPN leagues)

Kuminga has been hot lately, scoring at least 28 fantasy points in two of his last three games and playing 28-plus minutes in each of those games as well. With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green ruled out Thursday and Andrew Wiggins dealing with an injury, Kuminga's usage rate should see a significant boost from his 26.6% figure this season. Look for him to take on a bigger role against the Rockets.

Ochai Agbaji, SF/SG, Toronto Raptors (71.6% available)

Agbaji is carving out a key role with the Raptors. He is averaging 31.8 minutes per game and has scored 29 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games while contributing to multiple statistical categories. While the Thunder present a tough matchup, Agbaji's all-around game makes him a reliable option for anyone in need of a streamer.

Charles Bassey, C, San Antonio Spurs (99.6%)

Bassey should see an expanded role against the Bulls with Victor Wembanyama ruled out. Bassey averages 13.7 points and 14.1 rebounds per 40 minutes this season, and the Bulls have struggled to contain centers all season, making him a strong streaming option.

Moody's bets for the day

Devin Vassell OVER 17.5 points (-140)

Vassell has topped this mark in back-to-back games and is seeing increased minutes, playing 24-plus in his last two. He is averaging 12.1 FGAs and 6.1 3-point attempts per game, which is encouraging. The Bulls also rank 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and play at a fast pace and, with Wemby out, Vassell should have a high usage rate. The stage is set for him to shine Thursday night.

Santi Aldama OVER 10.5 points (-115)

Aldama has been consistent, clearing this line in four of his last five games and 64% of his games this season. The Kings' defense is average, but the Grizzlies rank third in pace, which should creates plenty of opportunities. With Ja Morant drawing defenders while attacking the basket, Aldama should thrive. He has hit this line in six of seven home games with Morant on the floor and is in a spot to deliver again.

Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 rebounds (-110)

The Nuggets allow the 10th-most rebounds per game to power forwards, which sets up well for Mobley tonight. He has cleared this line in eight of his last 10 games and is averaging 17.2 rebound chances during that stretch. While facing Nikola Jokic in the paint isn't ideal, it's hard to fade Mobley with the way he's playing right now. He's in a good spot to continue racking up boards.

Nikola Jokic UNDER 29.5 points (-135)

Fading Jokic isn't for the faint of heart, but here's why I'm doing it: the Cavs rank eighth in defensive rating and are tough on centers, limiting their scoring all season. Plus, Jarrett Allen has given Jokic trouble before, holding him under this line in their last two matchups. It won't be easy for the reigning MVP to dominate as a scorer against Cleveland's stingy defense, especially since the best way to attack them is from beyond the arc, which leads perfectly to my next recommendation.

Michael Porter Jr. OVER 15.5 points (-130)

Porter has been outstanding this season, clearing this line in 79% of his games. He's averaging 35.5 minutes and 14.5 field-goal attempts per game, including 6.2 3-point attempts. Also, he has eclipsed this line in his last two games against the Cavaliers. Porter should be busy as a key scoring option for Denver on Thursday night.

Tyus Jones OVER 7.5 assists (+125)

This line caught my eye because of the matchup. The Pelicans allow a ton of assists to opposing point guards. Jones has hit this number in six of his last 10 games, averaging 11.2 potential assists over that span. With Kevin Durant sidelined, the Suns will lean on Jones even more as a facilitator. He is averaging 7.1 assists per game this season.

Projections and Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Nuggets +4.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Nuggets +150 | Cavaliers -175

Total: 234.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.4, straight up 70%, 234.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf)

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (GTD - Illness); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks -14.5 (-105) | Wizards +14.5 (-115)

Money line: Mavericks -1200 | Wizards +700

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 11.9, straight up 83%, 234.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Illness)

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Knee); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs); Kyshawn George, (OUT - Ankle); Patrick Baldwin Jr., (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks projections:

Wizards projections:

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets +14.5 (-110) | Knicks -14.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets +700 | Knicks -1200

Total: 217.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 11.5, straight up 82%, 223.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Calf); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Cameron Payne, (GTD - Elbow); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring)

Hornets projections:

Knicks projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -9.5 (-110) | Raptors +9.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -450 | Raptors +340

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.7, straight up 76%, 227.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Finger)

Raptors: D.J. Carton, (GTD - Foot); Gradey Dick, (GTD - Calf); Ulrich Chomche, (GTD - Illness); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow)

Thunder projections:

Raptors projections:

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings +3.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Kings +130 | Grizzlies -150

Total: 241.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 5.4, straight up 67%, 235.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Zach Edey, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -2.5 (-115) | Pelicans +2.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns -140 | Pelicans +120

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 3.6, straight up 62%, 221.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Ryan Dunn, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Thigh); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Calf); Herbert Jones, (GTD - Shoulder); Yves Missi, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Suns projections:

Pelicans projections:

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls +1.5 (-105) | Spurs -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Bulls +110 | Spurs -130

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 3.2, straight up 60%, 234.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle); Coby White, (OUT - Ankle); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot)

Spurs: Tre Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Back)

Bulls projections:

Spurs projections:

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Rockets -3.5 (-110) | Warriors +3.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets -165 | Warriors +140

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 2.3, straight up 58%, 227.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Concussion)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Ankle); Draymond Green, (OUT - Calf); Quinten Post, (OUT - Thumb)

Rockets projections:

Warriors projections: