Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

A busy 11-game Wednesday slate features a series of important conference matchups. Only three games are cross-conference matchups, which lends some familiarity to the tone of the schedule.
With so many players in action, the key becomes sifting for the best streaming and wagering situations amid a crowded pool of options. Some of the larger point spreads on the slate, such as the LA Clippers (-14.5) being massive home favorites over the Brooklyn Nets, help identify games that have an increased risk of blowout outcomes and uncommon playing time patterns.
For those of us who love using a predictive lens to look at these games, it helps to identify -- and likely avoid -- some of the more risk-laden situations on the schedule. For instance, the Boston Celtics being nearly 15-point favorites over the Toronto Raptors could lead to stars and starters resting with the game in hand.
This said, there are several interesting matchups. Just look at the Chicago Bulls hosting the Atlanta Hawks in a game featuring one of the season's higher point totals (245.5). Compare this to the 212.5 number we find in the Clippers- Nets game, and it's easier to recognize which games to pursue for offensive upside.
Odds by ESPN BET
Wednesday's fantasy stream team
Cole Anthony, PG, Orlando Magic (Rostered in 14.1% of ESPN leagues):
The Magic are still without Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs due to respective injuries, absences that likely propel Anthony into a premier scoring and creation role. Anthony is a notoriously streaky player who faces a porous Bucks backcourt.
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (46.1%):
It's a positive sign that Oubre can string together positive fantasy performances even when his shot disappears. He collected four steals Tuesday against the Thunder despite having a rough night offensively. With the two-way energy he brings to the floor, Oubre will likely play another major role against the favored Knicks.
Lonzo Ball, PG, Chicago Bulls (16.6%)
Ball has been an awesome story to watch unfold this season. He continues to emerge as a playmaker for the Bulls after dealing with a knee injury for several years. His minutes remain limited to around 25 per game, but the collection of assists, rebounds, 3-pointers and steals add up to produce a positive player for fantasy teams). This rings especially true in a favorable matchup against the Hawks.
Jonathan Isaac, PF, Orlando Magic (2.6%)
Isaac is another player who has dealt with injuries for several years, but he spent last season regaining form as one of the game's best defenders. His defensive numbers surface often and now that his playing time is increasing, his production should do the same in a matchup with the Bucks.
McCormick's favorite bets for Wednesday
Joel Embiid over 8.5 rebounds (-120)
This bet is clearly contingent on Embiid being active, but the value is so strong that it's worth posting a speculative play. The premise is the 76ers, while having the worst rebounding percentage in the league, clean the glass at a more normal rate when Embiid is active and see an endless series of rebounding chances given his positioning around the restricted area on both sides of the floor. Another play in this game, especially if Embiid's rim protection is absent, is Jalen Brunson over 25.5 (-115) points against a leaky Philly backcourt.
Cole Anthony over 9.5 total assists and rebounds (-140)
Even though he's not one of the league's larger guards, Anthony claims a strong rebounding rate thanks to his tenacity around the rim and in starting transition possessions. The Bucks have an older and smaller backcourt, aiding to Anthony's potential to win 50/50 moments that help drive rebounding totals. His assist creation is also notable with Suggs absent.
Isaiah Collier over 7.5 assists (-125)
Collier is an emerging guard on a Utah team that offers playing time and touches at the point guard spot. The Jazz won't have Jordan Clarkson's scoring and shooting volume on the floor, which leads to more pick-and-roll sets for Collier. Feel free to look at him for fantasy purposes, as well.
Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets under 231.5 points (-115)
The Nuggets have adapted after a rough start to the season and have a top-five defensive efficiency rating over the past 10 games. The Rockets rank third in points allowed per 100 possessions this season, setting this up to be a tighter defensive-minded game. Both teams have gifted players on offense in the frontcourt, but this high of a total allows for both quality offense and the under to co-exist.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Knicks -6.5 (EVEN) | 76ers 6.5 (-120)
Money line: Knicks -230 | 76ers +190
Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.7, straight up 59%, 221.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Shoulder); Jericho Sims, (GTD - Back); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Thumb); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Groin); Joel Embiid, (GTD - Foot); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Ankle); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Hand); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 44.3 FPTS (23.7 pts, 13.2 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG: 43.9 FPTS (27.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 37.1 FPTS (14.0 pts, 9.4 reb, 5.9 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 31.8 FPTS (18.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 25.6 FPTS (14.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 16.6 FPTS (7.2 pts, 1.6 reb, 2.9 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 13.5 FPTS (6.8 pts, 1.0 reb, 2.0 ast)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 41.5 FPTS (26.5 pts, 8.0 reb, 3.7 ast)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 29.9 FPTS (16.6 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 29.6 FPTS (18.0 pts, 1.2 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 19.2 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 16.2 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 15.0 FPTS (8.7 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 13.9 FPTS (7.6 pts, 1.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Celtics -14.5 (-110) | Raptors 14.5 (-110)
Money line: Celtics -1400 | Raptors +750
Total: 229.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 10.2, straight up 80%, 230.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: None reported
Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Groin)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 49.7 FPTS (28.4 pts, 8.6 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 40.6 FPTS (23.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 29.1 FPTS (15.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.8 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 29.0 FPTS (17.1 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 26.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 18.2 FPTS (8.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Neemias Queta, C: 15.5 FPTS (7.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 41.3 FPTS (20.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 6.5 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 35.6 FPTS (21.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 29.7 FPTS (13.5 pts, 9.9 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.3 blk)
Gradey Dick, SG/SF: 22.6 FPTS (13.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Chris Boucher, PF/C: 17.6 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jonathan Mogbo, PF: 16.1 FPTS (6.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks 2.5 (-115) | Bulls -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Hawks +110 | Bulls -130
Total: 244.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 4.8, straight up 66%, 247.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Foot); Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Shoulder); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Bulls: Adama Sanogo, (GTD - Knee); Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Calf); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 46.3 FPTS (26.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 8.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, PF: 38.6 FPTS (18.9 pts, 9.0 reb, 5.4 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 26.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.4 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 21.1 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 20.2 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 19.8 FPTS (9.4 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Vit Krejci, PG: 19.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.0 ast)
Bulls projections:
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 38.0 FPTS (23.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.0 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.5 FPTS (18.3 pts, 10.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Coby White, PG/SG: 33.9 FPTS (18.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 33.8 FPTS (13.5 pts, 8.2 reb, 5.8 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 25.7 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.5 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 18.4 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 15.1 FPTS (8.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 0.8 ast)
Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m. ET
Line: Magic 5.5 (-110) | Bucks -5.5 (-110)
Money line: Magic +175 | Bucks -210
Total: 210.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 7.2, straight up 72%, 212.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: Goga Bitadze, (GTD - Hip); Jett Howard, (GTD - Ankle); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Knee); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Back); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Hip); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 42.3 FPTS (26.2 pts, 8.2 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Cole Anthony, PG: 24.4 FPTS (13.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.0 ast)
Tristan da Silva, SF: 21.7 FPTS (11.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.0 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 18.6 FPTS (6.4 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.3 blk)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.9 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 16.6 FPTS (7.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 14.3 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 44.3 FPTS (27.9 pts, 11.3 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.3 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 41.6 FPTS (23.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.8 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF: 23.2 FPTS (10.7 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 22.5 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Khris Middleton, SF: 22.0 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Ryan Rollins, SG: 15.5 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 15.3 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks -2.5 (-110) | Pelicans 2.5 (-110)
Money line: Mavericks -140 | Pelicans +120
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1.7, straight up 56%, 227.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)
Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)
Mavericks projections:
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 39.0 FPTS (23.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 25.8 FPTS (12.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 21.5 FPTS (9.5 pts, 8.4 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.4 blk)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 21.4 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 19.3 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.1 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 19.2 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 18.4 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 39.4 FPTS (18.8 pts, 6.1 reb, 6.9 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 34.0 FPTS (18.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.3 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 33.6 FPTS (21.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 4.2 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 33.0 FPTS (19.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Brandon Ingram, SF: 18.6 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.8 ast)
Javonte Green, SF: 17.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Brandon Boston Jr., SG/SF: 16.5 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. ET
Line: Grizzlies -2.5 (-115) | Spurs 2.5 (-105)
Money line: Grizzlies -140 | Spurs +120
Total: 238.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.9, straight up 56%, 237.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Jay Huff, (GTD - Knee); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb)
Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Back)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 37.8 FPTS (23.2 pts, 6.8 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.6 blk)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 34.1 FPTS (17.6 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Ja Morant, PG: 33.5 FPTS (20.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.8 ast)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 21.4 FPTS (9.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 18.7 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 17.2 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 16.9 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.8 ast)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, C: 45.7 FPTS (26.4 pts, 10.5 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.3 3PM, 2.4 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 30.1 FPTS (16.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 30.0 FPTS (10.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 6.0 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 20.8 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 19.8 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 17.2 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 17.0 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. ET
Line: Rockets 1.5 (-120) | Nuggets -1.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Rockets -105 | Nuggets -115
Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3, straight up 60%, 230.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jock Landale, (OUT - Personal); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Rockets projections:
Jalen Green, SG: 37.0 FPTS (24.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 36.5 FPTS (19.6 pts, 9.0 reb, 4.8 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 33.9 FPTS (15.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 28.4 FPTS (15.0 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.9 ast)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 23.7 FPTS (10.8 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 23.1 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 19.9 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 58.3 FPTS (28.0 pts, 11.7 reb, 8.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 42.5 FPTS (23.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 34.7 FPTS (16.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.8 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 28.5 FPTS (15.9 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG: 20.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 18.2 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 16.0 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. ET
Line: Hornets -5.5 (-110) | Jazz 5.5 (-110)
Money line: Hornets -215 | Jazz +180
Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Hornets by 3.8, straight up 62%, 223.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Heel); John Collins, (OUT - Hip); Johnny Juzang, (OUT - Hand); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Back); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG: 51.2 FPTS (28.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 7.4 ast, 4.4 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 35.9 FPTS (19.9 pts, 6.9 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 35.4 FPTS (21.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.0 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 23.3 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Cody Martin, SG: 19.0 FPTS (7.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 16.2 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Vasilije Micic, PG/SG: 15.2 FPTS (7.4 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.1 ast)
Jazz projections:
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 30.1 FPTS (15.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 22.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 10.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.3 blk)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 20.1 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.2 ast)
Svi Mykhailiuk, SG: 18.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 17.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Brice Sensabaugh, SF: 17.2 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Cody Williams, SG: 15.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Warriors 6.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -6.5 (-105)
Money line: Warriors +200 | Timberwolves -240
Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.6, straight up 68%, 217.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Draymond Green, (GTD - Illness); Gary Payton II, (GTD - Calf); Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Hamstring); Trayce Jackson-Davis, (GTD - Thumb); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)
Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Ankle)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 39.5 FPTS (22.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.9 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 24.7 FPTS (15.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 22.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.4 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 21.0 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 18.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.9 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 16.4 FPTS (7.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Lindy Waters III, SG/SF: 12.9 FPTS (6.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 44.9 FPTS (26.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 32.4 FPTS (19.1 pts, 6.6 reb, 4.2 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 25.5 FPTS (11.9 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 24.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 21.4 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 21.2 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Mike Conley, PG: 19.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.5 ast)
Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m. ET
Line: Heat 5.5 (-110) | Lakers -5.5 (-110)
Money line: Heat +180 | Lakers -215
Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.8, straight up 53%, 219.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Back); Kel'el Ware, (GTD - Foot); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Lakers: Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Bronny James, (GTD - Illness); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 44.6 FPTS (24.5 pts, 6.2 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 36.5 FPTS (16.7 pts, 9.2 reb, 4.1 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 23.9 FPTS (11.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.8 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 23.0 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.8 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 20.8 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 19.8 FPTS (8.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 15.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 44.4 FPTS (25.0 pts, 13.0 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.3 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 39.6 FPTS (22.5 pts, 6.8 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 35.0 FPTS (17.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 21.0 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.0 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 20.6 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 15.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Dalton Knecht, SG/SF: 12.4 FPTS (7.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 0.9 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. ET
Line: Nets 14.5 (-115) | Clippers -14.5 (-105)
Money line: Nets +700 | Clippers -1200
Total: 213.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 12.3, straight up 84%, 216.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Foot); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Hamstring); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Hamstring); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Personal)
Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Nets projections:
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 28.1 FPTS (17.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 26.9 FPTS (13.6 pts, 2.0 reb, 5.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Keon Johnson, SG: 22.2 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Noah Clowney, PF: 19.3 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 19.1 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 19.0 FPTS (6.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.1 ast)
Nic Claxton, C: 17.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.1 ast)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 36.8 FPTS (18.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 32.9 FPTS (20.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 30.7 FPTS (13.9 pts, 11.9 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.3 blk)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 25.2 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 17.3 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 17.1 FPTS (6.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 15.0 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.2 ast)