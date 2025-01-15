Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

A busy 11-game Wednesday slate features a series of important conference matchups. Only three games are cross-conference matchups, which lends some familiarity to the tone of the schedule.

With so many players in action, the key becomes sifting for the best streaming and wagering situations amid a crowded pool of options. Some of the larger point spreads on the slate, such as the LA Clippers (-14.5) being massive home favorites over the Brooklyn Nets, help identify games that have an increased risk of blowout outcomes and uncommon playing time patterns.

For those of us who love using a predictive lens to look at these games, it helps to identify -- and likely avoid -- some of the more risk-laden situations on the schedule. For instance, the Boston Celtics being nearly 15-point favorites over the Toronto Raptors could lead to stars and starters resting with the game in hand.

This said, there are several interesting matchups. Just look at the Chicago Bulls hosting the Atlanta Hawks in a game featuring one of the season's higher point totals (245.5). Compare this to the 212.5 number we find in the Clippers- Nets game, and it's easier to recognize which games to pursue for offensive upside.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Cole Anthony, PG, Orlando Magic (Rostered in 14.1% of ESPN leagues):

The Magic are still without Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs due to respective injuries, absences that likely propel Anthony into a premier scoring and creation role. Anthony is a notoriously streaky player who faces a porous Bucks backcourt.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (46.1%):

It's a positive sign that Oubre can string together positive fantasy performances even when his shot disappears. He collected four steals Tuesday against the Thunder despite having a rough night offensively. With the two-way energy he brings to the floor, Oubre will likely play another major role against the favored Knicks.

Lonzo Ball, PG, Chicago Bulls (16.6%)

Ball has been an awesome story to watch unfold this season. He continues to emerge as a playmaker for the Bulls after dealing with a knee injury for several years. His minutes remain limited to around 25 per game, but the collection of assists, rebounds, 3-pointers and steals add up to produce a positive player for fantasy teams). This rings especially true in a favorable matchup against the Hawks.

Jonathan Isaac, PF, Orlando Magic (2.6%)

Isaac is another player who has dealt with injuries for several years, but he spent last season regaining form as one of the game's best defenders. His defensive numbers surface often and now that his playing time is increasing, his production should do the same in a matchup with the Bucks.

McCormick's favorite bets for Wednesday