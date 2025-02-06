Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Trade Deadline Day!

This has been one of the wildest NBA Trade Deadline weeks in history, with blockbusters going off the board left and right. Are there anymore fireworks left to go off? If so, we'll find out before tonight's games tip off. Those games will pack their own fireworks and excitement, so let's take a closer look at the slate.

There are six games on tap tonight, featuring some big games. Anthony Davis could potentially make his debut for the Mavericks against the Celtics tonight. He's listed as questionable after working out on Tuesday and Wednesday. Luka Doncic isn't expected to return, but his new Lakers team will face the pre-Jimmy-Butler Warriors tonight. And the Kings get to play their second game with newly acquired Zach LaVine, against a Trail Blazers team that has apparently forgotten how to lose. There is wall-to-wall, interesting action on display both on and off the court on this Trade Deadline day. As always, let's dig further into the storylines as we look for fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

See more: Trade Deadline tracker | Trade grades

Thursday's Stream Team

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers (Available in 68.5% of ESPN leagues): Hachimura has been relied upon more heavily due to Davis' injury absence and subsequent trade, and if anything his role should be even larger today after Dalton Knecht was traded. Hachimura has at least 20 points in each of his past three games, averaging 21.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 3.7 3PG during that span.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (51.6% available%): Henderson has picked up his game in 2025, particularly in the last couple weeks. In his past six games, only one of which was a start, Henderson has averaged 17.2 PPG, 5.7 APG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 3PG and 1.3 SPG.

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic (87.0% available): Anthony played very well when the Magic were dealing with backcourt injuries, enough so that in his last game he supplanted Anthony Black in the starting lineup. He has scored in double figures in his past four games, including the start, and in that stretch has averaged 19.8 PPG, 2.5 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 25.5 MPG.

Dre's bets for Thursday

Dalton Knecht to win Rookie of the Year (+1300)

This is an NBA futures bet, unusual for this space, but is timely in the face of the Lakers trading Knecht to the Hornets overnight. Knecht is older for a rookie these days, turning 24 in April, and has the game and maturity to carry a heavy load for the Hornets down the stretch. The Hornets are deep in rebuild mode, have either traded away or are dealing with injuries to most of their primary scorers, and Knecht has the potential to average over 20 PPG down the stretch. No rookie has separated himself in this season's Rookie of the Year race, and at +1300 Knecht could be great value as a long shot that could win.

Anthony Edwards & Jalen Green & Naz Reid to each make over 1.5 3-pointers (-130)

This is a special on ESPNBET for tonight, and it's one I really like. Edwards has made at least two 3-pointers in 12 straight games, Reid in five straight (including all three since moving into the starting lineup in place of the injured Julius Randle), and Green is averaging 2.8 3PG on the season and has at least two in 14 of his past 17 games (3.7 3PG in that span).

Michael Porter Jr. over 17.5 total points (-120)

Porter has been wielding the blowtorch this week. He exploded for a new season-high 36 points on Monday, then topped that by tying a career-high with 39 points on Wednesday. Both games were against the Pelicans, who can't be accused of playing defense anywhere near what Thursday's opponents the Magic are capable of, but the Magic will have to focus their defense on Nikola Jokic like everyone else. If Porter is making his shots the way he has been this week, he should have plenty of opportunity to go over 17.5 points. He is averaging 18.7 PPG on the season, and has upped that to 21.2 PPG in his past nine outings.

Trail Blazers money line over Kings (-115)

Portland has won 10 of its past 11 games, and the one loss in that span was a respectably competitive decision against the juggernaut Thunder. The Kings are on the second half of a back-to-back after getting blown out by the Magic last night, and are still trying to adjust to their new roster after trading away De'Aaron Fox and bringing in Zach LaVine. The Trail Blazers are just playing better ball right now as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and they're also playing at home where their young talent is the most comfortable.

play 1:14 Shams: Lakers found their center with trade for Mark Williams Shams Charania joins Scott Van Pelt to break down the Lakers acquiring Mark Williams in a deal headlined around Dalton Knecht.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET Sportsbook

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks +9.5 (-105) | Celtics -9.5 (-115)

Money line: Mavericks +380 | Celtics -550

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.4, straight up 75%, 228.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Abdomen); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); P.J. Washington, (OUT - Personal); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Shoulder)

Mavericks projections:

Celtics projections:

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -1.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +1.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets -125 | Timberwolves +105

Total: 214.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.1, straight up 50%, 216.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Steven Adams, (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Julius Randle, (OUT - Thigh)

Rockets projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Magic +7.5 (-105) | Nuggets -7.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic +240 | Nuggets -290

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 5.3, straight up 67%, 224.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Mac McClung, (OUT - Back); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Russell Westbrook, (OUT - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Magic projections:

Nuggets projections:

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors +7.5 (-115) | Lakers -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Warriors +245 | Lakers -305

Total: 222.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 1.6, straight up 55%, 224.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gui Santos, (GTD - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Moses Moody, (GTD - Back); Trayce Jackson-Davis, (GTD - Knee); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Warriors projections:

Lakers projections:

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Kings +1.5 (-115) | Blazers -1.5 (-105)

Money line: Kings -105 | Blazers -115

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 3.7, straight up 62%, 231.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Jonas Valanciunas, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings projections:

Blazers projections:

Indiana Pacers at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers +5.5 (-120) | Clippers -5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Pacers +170 | Clippers -200

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3, straight up 60%, 226.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Clippers: Cam Christie, (GTD - Ankle)

Pacers projections:

Clippers projections: