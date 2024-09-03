Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB cheat sheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Perhaps the best WR/CB showdown of Week 1 will feature London in the new-look, Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta offense against the Steelers' top corner, Porter. The second-year corner started shadowing No. 1 wide receivers in Week 9 last season. That included matchups with DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, Ja'Marr Chase, Marquise Brown, Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf and Stefon Diggs. It's reasonable to think Porter will be even better in 2024 and very well could join the elite tier at cornerback.

Takeaway: