          Fantasy football: NFL expected touchdown (xTD) leaders for 2024

          AP Photo/Abbie Parr
          • Mike Clay, ESPN Senior WriterSep 24, 2024, 05:30 PM
          What is xTD?

          xTD stands for expected touchdowns. It is a statistic that weighs every carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's scoring opportunity. For example, if a player has an xTD of 3.0, it means that a statistically league-average player who saw the same number of carries/targets in the same area of the field would have scored three touchdowns.

          xTD key

          Looks = Carries + targets
          TD = Actual TD total
          xTD = Expected TD total
          Diff = Difference between the player's total xTD and actual TD total
          In5 = Carries by the player inside the opponent's 5-yard line
          EZ = End zone targets

          Here is your 2024 leaderboard: