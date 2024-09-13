Dos and Don'ts for Week 2: Ravens TEs, Dobbins, Pittman, Falcons offense

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them of what makes sense.

Take a deep breath. It is fantasy football. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and foods for the tailgating party and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You wouldn't believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you're (presumably) a fantasy manager. OK, so perhaps you would.

Don't give up on Mark Andrews being a relevant fantasy producer

The Week 1 tight end matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens, in which each defense seemed quite determined to make sure the opposing star tight end would not beat them, is being misjudged. A frustrated and perhaps physically compromised Andrews faced constant double-teams, and QB Lamar Jackson was forced to look elsewhere, or he took off running. Absent any semblance of open wide receivers and reasonable time in the pocket to look for anyone -- the offensive line was overwhelmed -- Jackson looked for TE Isaiah Likely, a big fellow with the skills of a wide receiver. He was open, Jackson found him and the Ravens nearly won the game with that combination.