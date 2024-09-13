        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Our best fantasy football advice for Week 2

          Look for better results from the Atlanta Falcons offense in Week 2 in their Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Sep 13, 2024, 04:02 PM

          The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 2 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence.

          Lines accurate as of latest time stamp. For latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

          Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire. Football Power Index by ESPN Analytics.

          San Francisco 49ers -5 vs. Minnesota Vikings
          Locks: Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Over/under total: 46.5 (fifth highest)
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 5

          49ers injury watch: RB Christian McCaffrey: Q; WR Jauan Jennings: Q; WR Ricky Pearsall: O

          Vikings injury watch: WR Jordan Addison: O; TE T.J. Hockenson: O

          Best of the Week

          Los Angeles Chargers -5 vs. Carolina Panthers
          Locks: Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Over/under total: 39.5 (13th highest)
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 7