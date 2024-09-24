Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Through three games, Surtain has shadowed DK Metcalf, George Pickens and Mike Evans, aligning against the trio on a combined 59 of 76 routes, including 53 of 53 perimeter routes. Metcalf posted a 3-29-0 receiving line on four targets, Pickens was held to a 2-29-0 line on four targets and Evans managed a 2-17-0 line on three targets.

Denver has been in man coverage more than any other defense (63%) and has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.

Takeaway: