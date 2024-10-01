Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 5 in the NFL, and fantasy football managers are once again dealing with injuries, this time at wide receiver. Kansas City's Rashee Rice injured his knee early in Sunday's game and while the Chiefs are still unsure of the extent, initial fears were that it could be season-ending. There's also uncertainty surrounding Christian Watson in Green Bay after he left Sunday's game with an ankle injury. It's likely Watson will miss multiple weeks.

This is also the first bye week of the season -- the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans are off -- so there's a good chance your roster needs reinforcements. Naturally, we'll start at wide receiver to identify potential streamers for the upcoming Week 5 matchups. As usual, we will offer options at running back and quarterback as well, along with a tight end seeing consistent volume and maybe the league's best defense, which happens to have a really good Sunday matchup.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Wide receivers