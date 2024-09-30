Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The ankle injury Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson sustained in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings is expected to keep him out of Week 5's game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Watson, one of the Packers' starting receivers, was injured when he got his left leg caught underneath him on a pass from Jordan Love that was picked off by Vikings linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill in the second quarter of Sunday's 31-29 loss to Minnesota at Lambeau Field.

"I would assume he'd probably be out most likely at least a week or so," LaFleur said Monday.

If the Packers put Watson on injured reserve, he will be required to miss four games. A source said both Watson and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt sustained high ankle sprains. LaFleur said he had no information on Wyatt.

While Watson has only five catches for 80 yards and one touchdown through the first four games of the season, most Green Bay receivers' numbers are down due to Love missing two games. As for Love, who played Sunday for the first time since spraining the MCL in left knee in the season opener, he made it through the game without any significant setbacks.

"He's sore," LaFleur said, "but he's doing well."

Love passed for 389 yards with four touchdowns against the Vikings, but his accuracy wasn't up to his usual standards as he threw three interceptions. When asked whether that was impacted by Love's inability to step into throws because of his left knee, LaFleur said: "I just think it's, any time you are in a rhythm and you're practicing every day and you're going out and playing, and then you stop doing that for a period of time, it takes you a minute to get your groove back."

LaFleur did not say how much Love will practice this week leading up to the 2-2 Packers' game against the Rams (1-3). Love had been limited in practice last week in preparation for his return.