LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Sean McVay said Monday.

After Kupp sprained his left ankle in Week 2, McVay said the receiver was expected to sit out an extended period because of the injury. The team didn't put Kupp on injured reserve, but McVay made it clear he didn't want to put a timetable on Kupp's return or rush him back.

In two games this season, Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

McVay also said the Rams planned to start the 21-day practice windows for cornerback Darious Williams and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison to return from injured reserve.

Williams injured his hamstring at the beginning of training camp but had returned to practice before the start of the season with the expectation he could be back for Week 1. In early September, McVay said Williams "re-tweaked his hamstring" and the Rams wanted to give him the four weeks on injured reserve to heal.

"I don't want to put any unnecessary timetable on those guys, but I know they're making good progress," McVay said." I think playing football and simulating some of the settings that occur in practice are going to be the best indicators. But they're making good progress. That certainly isn't something I would rule out -- the possibility of them going."