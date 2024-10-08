Don't be surprised if ... Flacco takes Richardson's job, Jones outscores Rodgers

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if... Daniel Jones outscores Aaron Rodgers this season

Fantasy managers wanted no part of Daniel Jones for this season because, well, last season went rather poorly both performance-wise and health-wise, and there was little indication we could trust him statistically. The addition of rookie superstar Malik Nabers has clearly altered perceptions, but Nabers (concussion) was out for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Who would want Jones in fantasy without -- probably not a reach -- the Giants offense's prime player?