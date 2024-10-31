        <
          Fantasy football: Najee Harris and six players to trade away

          Najee Harris has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in three straight games, which makes him an ideal candidate to trade and get the most value in return. AP Photo/Matt Freed
          • Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff WriterOct 31, 2024, 10:43 AM
              Former NFL safety Matt Bowen is a veteran of four teams over seven seasons, and now provides analysis for ESPN Insider.
          Last week, we looked at players to trade for in fantasy football, which included names such as Kyle Pitts, Chase Brown and George Pickens. We're also at the point of the season when you have to make some tough decisions about your roster, which means trading away players -- and getting value in return -- to bolster the lineup for the stretch run.

          I've broken this down into two categories, starting with the players to "sell high" on. These are the players who are producing viable numbers -- for the season or recently -- but there are reasons to move them now. Then, we'll look at a few players who will require finding the right trade partner in your league.

          So, let's make some trades and shape up those rosters to make a push toward the fantasy playoffs.

          Sell-high options

          Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers