Open Extended Reactions

Last week, we looked at players to trade for in fantasy football, which included names such as Kyle Pitts, Chase Brown and George Pickens. We're also at the point of the season when you have to make some tough decisions about your roster, which means trading away players -- and getting value in return -- to bolster the lineup for the stretch run.

I've broken this down into two categories, starting with the players to "sell high" on. These are the players who are producing viable numbers -- for the season or recently -- but there are reasons to move them now. Then, we'll look at a few players who will require finding the right trade partner in your league.

So, let's make some trades and shape up those rosters to make a push toward the fantasy playoffs.

Sell-high options

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers