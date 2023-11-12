Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 10

1. Brock Purdy, QB; George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Off the bye week, Purdy was very efficient throwing the ball in the win at Jacksonville, totaling 23.84 fantasy points, while completing 19 of 26 passing for 296 yards and three scores. And I loved the deep ball touchdown to Kittle, who finished with 20.6 points -- on only three receptions. That was a schemed concept to beat man-coverage, with Kittle working versus a linebacker on a wheel route, and Purdy making that throw from a muddy pocket. Kittle has now produced back to back games with 20 or more fantasy points, with the Bucs defense on deck in Week 11. -- Bowen