As we head into Week 9 of the fantasy football season, it's time to firm up rosters and prepare for the stretch run to make that push to reach the playoffs.

Let's go around the league and hit on some recent observations I have after going through the game tape. This is really about trends and what I'm seeing in terms of player usage and deployment. That affects your fantasy lineup.

We're going to start with an ascending rookie tight end who is being schemed up in a versatile role -- and producing. There are multiple backfield rotations also worthy of your attention, and I also see an emerging wide receiver worth adding to rosters.

Let's make a deal for Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin is averaging 13.1 PPG over his past four games, but I still see more upside here for the rookie tight end because of his versatility in coach Kevin Stefanski's offense for the Cleveland Browns. In Week 8 against the New England Patriots, Fannin caught six of eight targets for 62 yards and a touchdown and also had a carry for two yards (18.4 points). Fannin scored a touchdown on a deep sail concept -- from a backfield (fullback) alignment. He's a "move" player in this system, and the numbers support his alignment versatility.

In the past four games, Fannin has run 60 routes from the slot, 24 from traditional tight end alignments, 18 out wide and two from backfield sets. Now, mesh that type of deployment with Fannin's savvy route running and catch-and-run ability. That's how you create production.

The Browns are on a bye this week, but if I need a tight end to prep for a run to the fantasy playoffs (or to get back in the playoff discussion), Fannin would be on my trade target list. He's an ascending player.

How to value the Chargers' WR trio

Ladd McConkey has seen his volume spike over the past three games, drawing at least nine targets in each, with 25 over the past two. An easy separator in the route tree, who is now playing at the level we anticipated in the summer, McConkey averaged 19.9 PPG over this stretch. He's a fringe WR1 for me this week versus the Tennessee Titans.

But this jump for McConkey, plus the emergence of rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II (22 targets over his past three games), does have an impact on the Chargers' wide receiver room. Yes, Keenan Allen will stick as a reliable flex/WR3 because of his coverage awareness and ability to make himself available to quarterback Justin Herbert. He's a chain mover, an isolation target.

But Quentin Johnston, who had at least 23 points in two of his first four games this season, takes a hit. Johnston has had his volume decline while working through a hamstring injury. In the Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Johnston ran 22 routes but didn't have a single target. He still brings a much-needed vertical element to the Chargers' offense, but without consistent volume, he should be viewed as big-play WR3.

Don't give up on David Montgomery

I understand the concerns for Montgomery managers (and I'm one of them). Montgomery has scored fewer than 10 points in three of his past four games. Meanwhile, teammate Jahmyr Gibbs just dropped 36.80 points on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 7. And he also looks electric on the tape.

But despite Montgomery's dip in production, he's still getting opportunities. Montgomery is averaging 11.0 carries over his past four, with at least one attempt inside the 5-yard line in two of them. And his next three games (Minnesota, at Washington, at Philadelphia) are against defenses that rank outside of the top 10 against opposing running backs.

Remember, we're betting on volume and red zone touches with Montgomery -- in one the league's most explosive offenses. And we should get that this week against the Vikings, which is why Montgomery will be starting in my flex spot.

Making sense of the Panthers' RB rotation

This is a tough one for me because I loved the tape on Rico Dowdle back in Weeks 5 and 6 while Chuba Hubbard was out because of injury. Dowdle posted back-to-back games of 32 or more points and looked explosive, decisive and fast. Since then? A backfield timeshare with Hubbard has greatly reduced Dowdle's value.

This past week in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hubbard out-touched Dowdle 12-8, but it was Dowdle who averaged 6.8 YPC. We can see that Dowdle brings more juice to this Panthers run game, but until the club makes the shift in Dowdle's favor, he can't be played as more than a flex. And that's where I have Dowdle ranked for the Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The impact of Aaron Jones Sr.'s return in Minnesota

Jones was back in the lineup in Week 8 after sitting out four straight games because of a hamstring injury, but his return didn't lead to big numbers or splash plays. Negative game flow against the Chargers limited Jones to only seven touches for 30 yards, while No. 2 running back Jordan Mason finished with four touches.

So, how do we see this Vikings backfield moving forward?

I lean toward Jones here because of his pass-catching upside and the screen concepts in coach Kevin O'Connell's system. Plus, Jones can operate as an outlet for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle), who is expected to return for Sunday's game at Detroit. Yes, Mason will still get his share of touches. And given Jones' injury history, Mason is a highly valuable insurance back for the second half of the season. Keep him on the roster. But for now, Jones is the Vikings' running back to play, and I'll have him in the flex range against the Lions.

Troy Franklin's emerging role in Denver

Franklin caught six of eight targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and his 26.9 points led all wide receivers. Sure, the Cowboys' defense is a zone-heavy unit that lacks impact players, and Dallas has given up a league-high 20 touchdown receptions this season. But Franklin has a touchdown catch in back-to-back games and at least eight targets in each, and there is an obvious connection with quarterback Bo Nix, his college teammate at Oregon. Franklin is a glider too, with deep-ball ability and the movement skills to slither past pursuit angles after the catch.

The way I see it, Franklin's jump in volume does tell a story. And we have to acknowledge that. He's getting the ball for a reason. And if you have the space in a shallower league, I'd target Franklin as a potential roster add. But with a tough matchup against the Houston Texans defense on Sunday, Franklin carries value only in deeper formats this week.

Will Woody Marks take on the lead role in Houston?

Marks passes the eye test when watching the Texans backfield, right? It's the jump in play speed, plus the pass-catching upside that is noticeable when compared to veteran Nick Chubb. Marks had more than 100 total yards in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers, plus he has seven receptions for 69 yards and a score over his past two games.

While Chubb did out-touch Marks 19-15 against the 49ers, the veteran is simply a volume grinder at this stage of his career. But Marks can create more scoring upside in your lineup, which includes a boost in PPR value because of his dual-threat traits. That's why I have Marks ranked as a flex starter for this week's matchup versus Denver. He's the Houston running back to roster.