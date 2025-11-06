Trade, pick up or hold? What to do with these four hot fantasy QBs

Open Extended Reactions

When going through my weekly process of watching the game tape, I focused more on the quarterback position. But I didn't spend a ton of time on Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, etc. From a fantasy perspective, we already know those players pretty well, right? Regular difference-makers in the lineup.

Instead, I watched a group of signal-callers who have been very productive over the past four to five weeks, but these are old-school guys: pocket throwers with limited rushing upside. And despite how I personally target quarterbacks in fantasy, leaning toward those with dual-threat traits, I can't argue with the rising numbers these passers are putting up or what I'm seeing on the tape.

Let's look at four veteran QBs who are throwing touchdowns at a high rate, while providing both stability and upside for fantasy lineups. And I'll tell you what action to take next in multiple league formats.

Action: Trade for him

Stafford is on a heater. We can all see it. And you can win your league with an old-school pocket thrower in Sean McVay's offense.

Stafford has thrown nine touchdowns over his past two games, with multiple TD passes in six of his past seven. And he has only two interceptions on the season. Plus, he is averaging 23.3 fantasy points over his past five games. He's seeing it fast, driving the ball with velocity, and the red zone passing usage is up in this offense.

During this five-game stretch, Stafford has thrown 16 touchdowns, with 13 of them from inside the 20-yard line. So, when L.A. gets the ball in scoring position, the call sheet runs through Stafford and the passing game.

With the Rams already past their bye week, and an upcoming schedule of teams that rank outside the top 10 versus opposing quarterbacks (@SF, SEA, TB, @CAR), I like the path here for Stafford. And with two elite targets who can win one-on-one matchups in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, in an offense that also features heavily defined throws, I'm looking to trade for Stafford for the stretch run to the fantasy playoffs.

Sam Darnold has scored at least 20 fantasy points in three of his past four games. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Action: Pick him up

Darnold, who is available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues, just dropped 27.2 points against Washington in Week 9, completing 87.5% of his throws, while posting 330 yards passing and four touchdowns. Surgical stuff.

Sure, Darnold had a down game against Houston in Week 7, but that seems to be the drill for opposing quarterbacks when they see DeMeco Ryans' defense. However, Darnold has 20 or more points in three of his past four games, and I can't stress enough how easily he fits in the Seahawks' offensive system under coordinator Klint Kubiak. The leveled throws, the shot plays and more. Dial it up.

While Darnold isn't running the ball at a high rate (10 carries, 41 yards on the season), despite possessing the mobility to create outside of structure, he has averaged 284.2 passing yards and 2.4 touchdown throws over his past five games. Plus, his top target, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is uncoverable when you turn on the tape. JSN provides high-level production and consistency, and he has a very capable supporting cast, a group that was upgraded due to the deep-ball ability of newly acquired wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Darnold's next four games present tougher matchups (ARI, @LAR, @TEN, MIN) before opening the fantasy playoffs in Week 14 at Atlanta. But if you're in a 12-team league and you need some upside at the position? Darnold gives you a shot to win.

Action: Hold tight

I went back and forth on Goff. He's a true pocket thrower who plays in an offense with explosive ability. And Goff has thrown multiple touchdowns in four of his past five games. But with only two games of 20 or more points this season and no rushing upside, I'm not ready to jump at Goff just yet.

Yes, I like the Week 10 matchup against the Commanders' defense. That's a positive, even on the road. And if you were to make a trade for Goff, you get a home matchup with the Cowboys defense in the first week of the fantasy playoffs (Week 14). That works. But I also believe this Lions offense is very balanced, and it can go run-heavy given its offensive front and the talent in the backfield.

For now, I see Goff as a high-floor QB2, someone who can give you 16 to 18 points a week, and that's what he has averaged over his past four games (16.7 points). So, let's hold tight on Goff if you play in a single QB league.

Action: Pick him up

If you play in a deeper format, go get Flacco. Do it. Yes, the Bengals are on a bye this week, but don't wait for someone else in your league to scoop him up. As of Wednesday, Flacco was available in more than 65% of ESPN leagues.

Through his four starts in Cincy, Flacco is averaging 24.9 points and attempting 43.3 passes. The high-end throwing volume reflects the lack of run-game efficiency to go along with that subpar Bengals defense. Negative game flow there. But that's not going to change. These are high-scoring, back-and-forth games, and Flacco has the aggressive mentality -- with premier targets in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- to fill up the box score.

The upcoming schedule (@PIT, NE, @BAL, @BUF) does present challenging matchups, and I get that. But that also means the Bengals will have to throw (a lot) to compete/stay in games, and Flacco has shown he is more than capable of dropping back 40-plus times. There's upside here depending on your league size/format.