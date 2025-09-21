Open Extended Reactions

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season featured a little bit of everything, from big scores by rookies to surprisingly quiet games from some of the top players in the NFL.

Who were the big winners and losers?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analyses.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers |

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 3

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: He's benefiting in a huge way from the Colts' offensive rebirth, as he followed up his 29.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 with 32.8 points on Sunday, and he's now averaging 20 carries and 22.7 touches through three games. Taylor has had multiple explosive runs (10-plus yard carries) in each of his three contests for seven on the season, tied for the league's lead, and he has 61 more rushing yards than expected per Next Gen Stats. He's shaping up as a clear fantasy RB1, which he should be again in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. -- Cockcroft

2. Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders: What a breakthrough by the third-year receiver, who became the first player to break the 40-point barrier in PPR scoring this season (career-best 40.9), carving up the Washington Commanders' zone-heavy defense. Tucker's nine targets easily paced Raiders receivers, and coming on the heels of the eight he had in Week 2, it seems he's becoming a larger part of their game plan. Expect huge jumps in his roster (1.95%) and start rates (0.18%) in ESPN leagues next week against the Chicago Bears, though he's best regarded a risk/reward fantasy WR3 for that matchup. -- Cockcroft

3. Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings: With Aaron Jones Sr. on IR with a hamstring injury, Mason had 23.6 points in the Vikings' blowout win over the Bengals. In a game where Minnesota absolutely controlled tempo (more on their defense later), Mason finished with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. While Mason isn't going to rack up big numbers as a receiver (three receptions on the season), he will remain the Vikings No. 1 runner heading into the Week 4 at the Steelers. And that means more run game volume. Mason will be an RB2 for me next week. -- Bowen

4. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns: Judkins had 95 total yards and a touchdown on 19 touches (16.5 points) in the Browns' Week 3 win over the Packers. Judkins paced the Browns' backfield with 18 of the team's 19 rushing attempts, plus he has the traits of a lead runner in Kevin Stefanski's offense. With the short-area speed to hit creases of daylight, plus the contact balance and pad level to break tackles, Judkins should continue to play a volume role in Cleveland. With a Week 4 game at Detroit, Judkins will be in my Flex ranks. -- Bowen

5. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots: His 29.0 PPR fantasy points were the second-best single game score of his 10-year NFL career (30.0, Week 9 of 2019), and they came in a game where he had more than twice as many targets (11) as any other Patriots receiver. Henry has had his moments as a go-to target for Drake Maye, with seven games of a 25%-plus target share and nine end-zone targets since the beginning of 2024. Even if Henry can be maddeningly tough to predict -- he was a bust facing a favorable matchup last week -- he brings the necessary upside to be worth a go for those who went the cheap route at the position. -- Cockcroft