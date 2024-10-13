Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
9:30 a.m. London game
Gabe Davis, WR, JAX: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Although he was limited in practice, he did travel all that way to London, so he's likely to give it a shot.
Evan Engram, TE, JAX: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Similarly, why not suit up if you've gone to trouble of flying across the Atlantic in the first place?
1 p.m. ET games
Matt Prater, K, ARI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Chad Ryland was elevated once again from the practice squad. Expect Ryland to handle kicking duties.
Zay Jones, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: His suspension is over, but it may take some time before he is game-ready.
Rasheen Ali, RB, BAL: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: With Derrick Henry and Justice Hill doing so well, there's no need to rush the rookie.
Deonte Harty, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Rashod Bateman (groin) was removed from the injury report and will start.
Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: As the "return from IR clock" continues to tick, Jerome Ford will handle RB1 duties ...
Nyheim Hines, RB, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: ... with Pierre Strong Jr., and D'Onta Foreman in the mix for backup work.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Dontayvion Wicks could once again step up, as Watson was limited all week.
Luke Musgrave, TE, GB: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Tucker Kraft's stellar play makes this loss quite bearable.
Joe Mixon, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play. Meanwhile, Dameon Pierce (ankle) was removed from the injury report.
Robert Woods, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Also, with Nico Collins (hamstring) on IR, expect Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to shine.
Anthony Richardson, QB, IND: Oblique -- Questionable
Impact: It's likely to be a game-time call, but leaning towards him playing. With all the WR woes, though, expect a lot of handoffs.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Trey Sermon (collarbone) was removed from the injury report and should start.
Josh Downs, WR, IND: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking like he will suit up, but don't expect a huge stat line this weekend.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced in full on Friday amid prior rumors that an IR stint was looming. This is a very precarious situation, but he did travel with the team.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty will tag-team in the backfield.
Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he plays, having Drake Maye making his debut as a starting QB is not ideal.
K.J. Osborn, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Similar to Bourne, there's not a ton of upside here even if he can go.
Derek Carr, QB, NO: Oblique -- OUT
Impact: Has the "Spencer Rattler Era" officially begun?
Kendre Miller, RB, NO: Hamstring -- Activated from IR
Impact: Still, Alvin Kamara (hip/hand) was removed from the injury report and should once again dominate backfield touches.
Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: More Foster Moreau.
Rachaad White, RB, TB: Foot -- Doubtful
Impact: Expect Bucky Irving early and often in this one.
Jalen McMillan, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: The expectation is that he will play, although he's nowhere near the fantasy value of Mike Evans or Chris Godwin.
Trey Palmer, WR, TB: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Both Palmer and Kameron Johnson (ankle) will sit, leaving the WR depth chart in Tampa Bay quite sparse.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT
Impact: At least Austin Ekeler (heel) was removed from the injury report.
4 p.m. ET games
Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Calf -- Activated from IR
Impact: He should replace Tommy Tremble (concussion), who has been ruled out.
Diontae Johnson, WR, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He should be able to play, as should Xavier Legette (shoulder), who was removed from the injury report.
Audric Estime, RB, DEN: Ankle -- Activated from IR
Impact: He should take up a minor part of the backfield committee.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DEN: Hand -- OUT/IR
Impact: Lil'Jordan Humphrey gains value. Marvin Mims Jr. and/or Troy Franklin could see a few extra targets.
Gus Edwards, RB, LAC: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: J.K. Dobbins will get most of the RB touches. Kimani Vidal could see some backup work.
Zamir White, RB, LV: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: It's still not clear as to whether it's White or Alexander Mattison leading this Las Vegas backfield in Week 6.
Davante Adams, WR, LV: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Another week lost. DJ Turner and Tre Tucker may again have some level of fantasy relevance.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: A Saturday downgrade does not bode well for his chances to play.
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, PIT: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Jaylen Warren (knee) was removed from the injury report and will spell Najee Harris.
MyCole Pruitt, TE, PIT: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Meanwhile, Pat Freiermuth (calf) was removed from the injury report and will start.
Sunday night game
Malik Nabers, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson will pick up the slack.
Devin Singletary, RB, NYG: Groin -- OUT
Impact: We will once again see the team turn to rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown, RB, CIN: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play and split carries fairly evenly with Zack Moss (foot).