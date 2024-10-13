Field Yates explains why the arrow is pointing up for Anthony Richardson coming back from injury. (0:43)

Why Field Yates has Anthony Richardson trending up in Week 6 (0:43)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. London game

Gabe Davis, WR, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Although he was limited in practice, he did travel all that way to London, so he's likely to give it a shot.

Evan Engram, TE, JAX: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Similarly, why not suit up if you've gone to trouble of flying across the Atlantic in the first place?

1 p.m. ET games

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Chad Ryland was elevated once again from the practice squad. Expect Ryland to handle kicking duties.

Zay Jones, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: His suspension is over, but it may take some time before he is game-ready.

Rasheen Ali, RB, BAL: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: With Derrick Henry and Justice Hill doing so well, there's no need to rush the rookie.

Deonte Harty, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Rashod Bateman (groin) was removed from the injury report and will start.

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: As the "return from IR clock" continues to tick, Jerome Ford will handle RB1 duties ...

Nyheim Hines, RB, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: ... with Pierre Strong Jr., and D'Onta Foreman in the mix for backup work.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Dontayvion Wicks could once again step up, as Watson was limited all week.

Luke Musgrave, TE, GB: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Tucker Kraft's stellar play makes this loss quite bearable.

Joe Mixon, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play. Meanwhile, Dameon Pierce (ankle) was removed from the injury report.

Robert Woods, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Also, with Nico Collins (hamstring) on IR, expect Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to shine.

Anthony Richardson, QB, IND: Oblique -- Questionable

Impact: It's likely to be a game-time call, but leaning towards him playing. With all the WR woes, though, expect a lot of handoffs.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Trey Sermon (collarbone) was removed from the injury report and should start.

Josh Downs, WR, IND: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking like he will suit up, but don't expect a huge stat line this weekend.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced in full on Friday amid prior rumors that an IR stint was looming. This is a very precarious situation, but he did travel with the team.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty will tag-team in the backfield.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he plays, having Drake Maye making his debut as a starting QB is not ideal.

K.J. Osborn, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Similar to Bourne, there's not a ton of upside here even if he can go.

Derek Carr, QB, NO: Oblique -- OUT

Impact: Has the "Spencer Rattler Era" officially begun?

Kendre Miller, RB, NO: Hamstring -- Activated from IR

Impact: Still, Alvin Kamara (hip/hand) was removed from the injury report and should once again dominate backfield touches.

Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: More Foster Moreau.

Rachaad White, RB, TB: Foot -- Doubtful

Impact: Expect Bucky Irving early and often in this one.

Jalen McMillan, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: The expectation is that he will play, although he's nowhere near the fantasy value of Mike Evans or Chris Godwin.

Trey Palmer, WR, TB: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Both Palmer and Kameron Johnson (ankle) will sit, leaving the WR depth chart in Tampa Bay quite sparse.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT

Impact: At least Austin Ekeler (heel) was removed from the injury report.

4 p.m. ET games

Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Calf -- Activated from IR

Impact: He should replace Tommy Tremble (concussion), who has been ruled out.

Diontae Johnson, WR, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He should be able to play, as should Xavier Legette (shoulder), who was removed from the injury report.

Audric Estime, RB, DEN: Ankle -- Activated from IR

Impact: He should take up a minor part of the backfield committee.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DEN: Hand -- OUT/IR

Impact: Lil'Jordan Humphrey gains value. Marvin Mims Jr. and/or Troy Franklin could see a few extra targets.

Gus Edwards, RB, LAC: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: J.K. Dobbins will get most of the RB touches. Kimani Vidal could see some backup work.

Zamir White, RB, LV: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: It's still not clear as to whether it's White or Alexander Mattison leading this Las Vegas backfield in Week 6.

Davante Adams, WR, LV: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Another week lost. DJ Turner and Tre Tucker may again have some level of fantasy relevance.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: A Saturday downgrade does not bode well for his chances to play.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, PIT: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Jaylen Warren (knee) was removed from the injury report and will spell Najee Harris.

MyCole Pruitt, TE, PIT: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Meanwhile, Pat Freiermuth (calf) was removed from the injury report and will start.

Sunday night game

Malik Nabers, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson will pick up the slack.

Devin Singletary, RB, NYG: Groin -- OUT

Impact: We will once again see the team turn to rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Chase Brown, RB, CIN: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play and split carries fairly evenly with Zack Moss (foot).