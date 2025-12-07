Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
What we're watching for early
Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (hamstring): Sean McDermott didn't seem willing to commit to Kincaid playing on Sunday, so it's a very good likelihood that Dawson Knox will be the team's No. 1 TE.
Joshua Palmer, WR, BUF (knee): Expect Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman to potentially see increased targets.
Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE (calf): Quinshon Judkins will handle the lead back duties but it looks as though Jerome Ford will handle the backup touches.
Blake Grupe, K, IND: After releasing Michael Badgley, the Colts have elevated the former Saints kicker from the practice squad.
Parker Washington, WR, JAX (hip): Even if he plays, he's only the third WR option behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers.
Chris Olave, WR, NO (back): He played last week while dealing with this same injury, so odds are good he'll be suiting up for this one.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, PIT: He was elevated from the practice squad and may be in the mix, along with newly signed Adam Thielen, behind DK Metcalf.
Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS (elbow): Daniels was given the go-ahead to start for the first time since Week 9.
Noah Brown, WR, WAS (groin): Brown has been activated from IR and should play in 3-WR sets alongside Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.
Ruled out before Sunday
Emari Demercado, RB, ARI (ankle): Expect a healthy dose of Bam Knight as Demercado sits. Trey Benson (knee) is still not ready to return.
Greg Dortch, WR, ARI (chest): Dortch has been placed on IR. Trent Sherfield Sr.was elevated from the practice squad to take his place on the roster.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI (heel): Michael Wilson will be the top WR in the Arizona huddle this week. Jalen Brooks (also up from the practice squad) could replace Xavier Weaver (hamstring) as a potential No. 2/3 option.
Drake London, WR, ATL (knee): He didn't practice all week. Who knows? Maybe David Sills V will catch another TD pass on Sunday.
Rome Odunze, WR, CHI (foot): DJ Moore and Luther Burden III will try to keep the Bears offense rolling while Odunze gets some rest.
Nate Adkins, TE, DEN (knee): Veteran Marcedes Lewis has been signed from the practice squad and will try and contribute.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, GB (calf): Josh Jacobs (knee) was removed from the injury report and is ready to play. Emanuel Wilson will once again back him up.
Michael Mayer, TE, LV (abdomen): The team remains optimistic that Mayer can return for next week's game.
Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, LV (concussion): Jack Bech will get a chance to play more than usual as the No. 3 WR, but it's not likely going to matter for fantasy.
Ty Chandler, RB, MIN (knee): Aaron Jones Sr. (shoulder) and Jordan Mason will split carries as Chandler was not activated from IR, despite practicing all week.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (knee): Devin Neal will handle the No. 1 RB duties for New Orleans as Kamara remains unable to even practice.
Justin Fields, QB, NYJ (knee): Brady Cook was elevated from the practice squad to be the backup to Tyrod Taylor.
Mike Evans, WR, TB (collarbone): Although his window to return from IR has been opened, the receiver apparently still needs more time to recover.
Jalen McMillan, WR, TB (neck): McMillan also needs more time to get back up to speed from an injury suffered in the preseason. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) was not on the team's final injury report and will play.
What we're watching for late
Matthew Golden, WR, GB (wrist): Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is not on the team's final injury report, but Savion Williams (foot) is out. That opens the door some for Golden, but it's a risky fantasy play.
Jayden Reed, WR, GB (foot): Reed has been activated off of IR and Malik Heath has been waived to make room. The team has not yet fully committed to Reed playing in Week 14, though it is very likely he will.