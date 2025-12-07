        <
          Fantasy football Week 14 inactives: Jayden Daniels returns, Rome Odunze sits

          Why Field Yates is starting Jayden Daniels in fantasy Week 14 (0:49)

          Field Yates explains why he's starting Jayden Daniels in Week 14 coming off of injury. (0:49)

          • ESPN Fantasy
          Dec 7, 2025, 12:03 PM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          What we're watching for early

          Ruled out before Sunday

          What we're watching for late

          • Matthew Golden, WR, GB (wrist): Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is not on the team's final injury report, but Savion Williams (foot) is out. That opens the door some for Golden, but it's a risky fantasy play.

          • Jayden Reed, WR, GB (foot): Reed has been activated off of IR and Malik Heath has been waived to make room. The team has not yet fully committed to Reed playing in Week 14, though it is very likely he will.