Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
What we're watching for early
Emari Demercado, RB, ARI (ankle): Bam Knight will be the go-to guy in the Arizona backfield, regardless as to whether or not Demercado can suit up. Currently, he's leaning towards playing.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (ankle): He did not practice on Friday and may well end up sitting this one out. If so, TE Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely will probably divvy up his targets.
Joshua Palmer, WR, BUF (ankle): Palmer was limited all week in practice, so don't expect to see him on Sunday. On a positive note, TE Dawson Knox is not on Buffalo's final Week 15 injury report and should play.
Rome Odunze, WR, CHI (foot): Signs look good for Odunze to return to the Bears huddle in some capacity. Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) was removed from the injury report and will also be available, should he be needed.
Cedric Tillman, WR, CLE (concussion): Even if he plays, Jerry Jeudy may be the only Browns WR to consider for fantasy this week.
Nick Chubb, RB, HOU (ribs): Woody Marks (knee) was not on the team's final injury report and is more than capable of handling lead-back duties here. Chubb is not expected to play.
Parker Washington, WR, JAX (hip): Sure, he has a chance to succeed if he ends up being active, but Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers will still be in line for more targets.
Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (groin): With Justin Herbert still dealing with the aftermath of hand surgery, the QB will have Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen to throw to if Johnson can't go.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, WAS (groin): Assuming he can play on Sunday, the matchup is a strong one. If he can't go, then perhaps the name Jacory Croskey-Merritt returns to the Washington boxscore. A decision will be made during warmups.
Deebo Samuel, WR, WAS (illness): Illnesses are always tricky to gauge, but at least this game is early enough for fantasy managers to pivot, if needed.
Ruled out before Sunday
Marvin Harrison Jr. , WR, ARI (heel): Michael Wilson should dominate WR targets. Xavier Weaver (hamstring) is also out, leaving Andre Baccellia as the only other option.
Travis Homer, RB, CHI (ankle): Once again the duo of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai will handle the backfield work in Chicago.
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (concussion): Mitchell Tinsley stepped up the last time Higgins had to sit, so perhaps he'll do so again.
Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE (calf): A combo of Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams will pick up whatever scraps get left behind by Quinshon Judkins.
David Njoku, TE, CLE (knee): With the veteran once again hurting, Harold Fannin Jr. should continue to make a name for himself.
Pat Bryant, WR, DEN (hamstring): Troy Franklin and Courtland Sutton will be joined by Marvin Mims Jr. in 3-WR sets.
Hollywood Brown, WR, KC (personal): It will be up to Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice to step up and keep the Chiefs from being eliminated from playoff contention.
Geno Smith, QB, LV (shoulder): Kenny Pickett gets the call at QB, with TE Michael Mayer (ankle) and WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (concussion) both likely back from their injuries.
Terrell Jennings, RB, NE (concussion): He'll be placed on IR, leaving D'Ernest Johnson as the distant backup to the combo of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (knee): Devin Neal was dealing with an abdomen issue this week, but is expected to be the Saints' No. 1 RB on Sunday.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, NYJ (groin): Justin Fields (knee) is also out, so welcome rookie Brady Cook to the starting job.
Mason Taylor, TE, NYJ (neck): Jeremy Ruckert will take his place, but this is probably an offense you'll want to avoid.
Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS (elbow): For some reason, the team refuses to rule out a possible return to the field this season. However, for Week 15, they will hand the ball to Marcus Mariota.
What we're watching for late
Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL (calf): The team is certainly talking as though Ferguson will be in uniform on Sunday. In other Dallas news, WR CeeDee Lamb has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will play.
Kalif Raymond, WR, DET (ankle): He practiced in limited fashion all week long. If he were to be active, Isaac TeSlaa might see a dip in targets.
Josh Jacobs, RB, GB (knee): Given that MarShawn Lloyd (calf) is still out and Emanuel Wilson is a game-time call thanks to a late-in-the-week illness, chances are good that Jacobs will try and play, even if he's not 100%. Pierre Strong Jr. has been elevated from the practice squad.
Savion Williams, WR, GB (foot): We only mention Williams' questionable status to note that Jayden Reed (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Matthew Golden (wrist) were all removed from the team's final injury report this week.
Philip Rivers, QB, IND (a lot of rust): The 44-year-old has been signed to the active roster and will start ahead of Riley Leonard (knee), who was born less than one week after Rivers threw for 5 TDs in a 65-19 win over Navy as a junior for NC State.
Davante Adams, WR, LAR (hamstring): All reports lean towards Adams joining Puka Nacua in the Rams' starting lineup on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (back): First he was dealing with an illness, then removed from the injury report entirely, before returning to questionable status on Saturday. He's probably going to play, but you can't feel confident here, can you?