Mikel Arteta has revealed why he is using a new Labrador and an old olive tree at Arsenal's training ground to inspire the club towards future success.

The chocolate-coloured dog, a one-year old called 'Win,' has become a new favourite among players and staff at the Gunners' London Colney base after Arteta sourced the animal from a dog trainer.

Sources have told ESPN that 'Win' arrived last month and spends most days at the training ground, where she has a primary carer and a rota with staff taking turns to walk her.

She was present when Aaron Ramsdale signed his new long-term contract earlier this week and carries a tag around her neck which reads: "I'm not a dog, I'm a Gooner. Come on the Arsenal."

Asked to explain his thinking behind the new addition, Arteta said: "We always talk about family. And being connected. In my opinion a big family like we are at the club, which I feel we are a family, you need a dog to represent that family.

"I think there are still things at the club that can be done to connect with people, to be more caring with people, to show love, and I found this dog that in my opinion was the perfect representative of who we are right now.

"Her name is Win, we all love winning, and Win needs a lot of love. So the 'love for Win.' That is basically it. So the reaction of the players has been incredible, the staff, she is one of us and will be on the journey together.

"Something that changes your mood [clicks fingers] like this. You come in the building like this and she is coming and giving all the love and suddenly you just feel the energy, the players on the floor just hugging her, it is just beautiful to watch. It is different feeling. For me those things are very important."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney earlier this month. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal already home a cat, called Bob, at the training ground as Arteta seeks to spread more empathy and foster deeper connections, citing an old olive tree which sources say the Spaniard can see every day from the rear window of his office.

Sources added that Arteta asked the club's gardener to provide a miniature version of the olive tree which has previously sat in the middle of the room during team meetings, aiming to symbolise the need to nurture and grow together.

"We have another symbol of the club that is a tree and is very strong but needs a lot of care as well," said Arteta.

"We have different things and this team at the moment needs a bit of this but needs accountability because we have to look after Win as well, her emotional needs and what she needs. I think it is a good thing.

"[The tree] is an olive tree that has 150 years which is similar to the club's history. We have to look after those roots every single day, make sure they don't get poisoned and they don't get damaged and remain in the right condition."

Arteta became famous for his innovative team-talks and planning ideas during the Amazon "All or Nothing" documentary, during which he was seen giving a team-talk with a light bulb and playing "You'll Never Walk Alone" through speakers on the training pitch to replicate the Anfield atmosphere.

This season, Arteta asked staff to bring mementos with them to adorn away dressing rooms such as team photos, images of the club's crest and a clock resembling the 'Clock End' made famous at the old Highbury stadium.